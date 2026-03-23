Sources: Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees to record extension

Dan Orlovsky and the "Get Up" crew react to Jaxon Smith-Njigba signing a historic four-year contract extension worth $168.6 million. (0:50)

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, sources told ESPN.

The deal averages $42.15 million per year and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for a wide receiver.

With this new agreement, the two-time Pro Bowler is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2031 season. The Seahawks already exercised Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option for 2027 -- worth approximately $23.9 million -- last week.

Smith-Njigba's deal with the Seahawks is the latest jump in the wide receiver market -- one that will impact the division rival Los Angeles Rams, who could be working on a Puka Nacua extension this offseason. Nacua is entering the final year of his deal in 2026.

Smith-Njigba's salary eclipses the previous high for a wide receiver: Ja'Marr Chase's deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, which has an average annual value of $40.25 million. The receivers with the next-highest average annual value after Chase: Justin Jefferson ($35 million), CeeDee Lamb ($34 million), DK Metcalf ($33 million) and Garrett Wilson ($32.5 million).

In addition to Smith-Njigba, a 2023 first-round draft pick, the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks previously extended star left tackle Charles Cross, their first-round selection in 2022. Seattle's other 2023 first-round pick, star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, is also eligible for an extension.

Smith-Njigba, 24, set career highs in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,793) and touchdown receptions (10) en route to being named a first-team All-Pro in 2025. In three postseason games, he had 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.