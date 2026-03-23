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          Patriots to release Dobbs, bumping DeVito to QB2, sources say

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          Sources: Pats to cut Dobbs, making DeVito QB2 (0:50)

          Sources: Pats to cut Dobbs, making DeVito QB2 (0:50)

          • Mike ReissMar 23, 2026, 03:12 PM
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              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
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          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots informed backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs of their intention to release him, sources told ESPN.

          Dobbs, 31, served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Drake Maye in the 2025 season. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026 and carried a $4.75 million salary cap charge. The deal included per-game roster bonuses of $25,000 (up to $425,000) and a $75,000 workout bonus.

          The Patriots' decision comes after the club signed No. 3 quarterback Tommy DeVito to a two-year deal with a base value of $4.4 million after not tendering him as a restricted free agent. DeVito's deal includes incentives that could increase its value to $7.4 million.

          So, the team now projects to bump DeVito, on a cheaper contract, to the No. 2 role. A No. 3 quarterback is expected to be added later in the offseason.

          Dobbs' signature game with the Patriots came in a 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19 when Maye left early in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Dobbs entered and on third-and-5 completed a 12-yard pass to receiver DeMario Douglas before Maye returned on a drive that ended with a touchdown. That put the Patriots ahead 24-13, and they cruised from there.

          In all, Dobbs appeared in just four games last season, mostly to kneel on the ball at the end of victories.