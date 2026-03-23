Patriots to release Dobbs, bumping DeVito to QB2, sources say

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots informed backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs of their intention to release him, sources told ESPN.

Dobbs, 31, served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Drake Maye in the 2025 season. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026 and carried a $4.75 million salary cap charge. The deal included per-game roster bonuses of $25,000 (up to $425,000) and a $75,000 workout bonus.

The Patriots' decision comes after the club signed No. 3 quarterback Tommy DeVito to a two-year deal with a base value of $4.4 million after not tendering him as a restricted free agent. DeVito's deal includes incentives that could increase its value to $7.4 million.

So, the team now projects to bump DeVito, on a cheaper contract, to the No. 2 role. A No. 3 quarterback is expected to be added later in the offseason.

Dobbs' signature game with the Patriots came in a 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19 when Maye left early in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Dobbs entered and on third-and-5 completed a 12-yard pass to receiver DeMario Douglas before Maye returned on a drive that ended with a touchdown. That put the Patriots ahead 24-13, and they cruised from there.

In all, Dobbs appeared in just four games last season, mostly to kneel on the ball at the end of victories.