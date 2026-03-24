Cowboys invest in secondary versatility in free agency

Todd Archer reports on the Cowboys' offseason thus far and what area on defense they are still looking to fill. (0:45)

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FRISCO, Texas -- Members of the Dallas Cowboys for only a couple of weeks, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke and Cobie Durant don't really know each other.

But their additions in free agency speak to something new defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants: Versatility.

Thompson, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal (the largest by the Cowboys in more than a decade), is a defensive back who can play either safety spot and line up in the slot. Ditto for Locke, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million from the Denver Broncos. Durant is a cornerback and can play outside and in the slot.

"Guys that can all do the same things and can move around on the football field, it confuses the offense," Thompson said. "It makes everybody's job on the defense a lot easier. So, excited for what CP is going to bring over this year."

It's not exactly position-less football, but with how offenses line up players in different spots -- like, say, when the Cowboys put CeeDee Lamb at tailback -- the more a defense can match without mass substituting the better. The most overlooked part of safety Darren Woodson's Hall of Fame case was his ability to not only play either safety spot but to cover wide receivers in the slot. And he was doing it 30 years ago.

"With the game of football nowadays, you've got to be able to make plays in space," Locke said. "A safety's got to be able to cover, got to be able to tackle in the open field, depending on the scheme got to be able to fit the run. All those things are important."

Durant played outside and in the slot at different times in his four years with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys struggled at the nickel cornerback spot after Jourdan Lewis handled the job before leaving via free agency in 2025 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their initial hope was DaRon Bland would move inside in passing situations, but he was bothered by a left foot injury that ultimately needed a second surgery.

Reddy Steward was added at the final cuts, claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings -- mostly because of his familiarity with the scheme of former coordinator Matt Eberflus and took over the spot.

Speaking at the combine, owner and general manager Jerry Jones lamented the loss of Lewis and said they underestimated the importance of the nickel spot.

Now, they have three candidates who can play the spot whether facing three-receiver or more formations or even two-tight end sets.

"I don't have a preference, man," Durant said. "Ball is ball, at the end of the day. I've been playing inside and outside for four years now. Wherever they put me is where I'm gonna be and where I'm gonna contribute to the team."

The Cowboys gave Jalen Thompson a three-year, $33 million deal. Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire

Thompson and Locke had similar comments about playing wherever is needed. They also have the advantage of knowing the coaching staff. Thompson played for secondary coach Ryan Smith for three years with the Arizona Cardinals. Locke spent three years with Parker, then a defensive backs coach, with the Broncos.

"He was excited for me, bro," Thompson said of Smith's reaction to his signing. "The conversation was basically just like, 'It's time to go to work now.' The past three years was kind of down years for us, so we're ready to step it up and get to the Super Bowl."

Said Locke of Parker, "He eliminates the gray area. I hate gray area. ... The gray area just kind of creates miscommunication, and it's like you play slower, not being able to process stuff."

While Durant did not have a background with the coaches, he studied the Cowboys new staff, that also includes Derrick Ansley as the passing game coordinator. He said in his conversations with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, he was reminded of Rams coach Sean McVay.

"It wasn't even a hard decision, for real," Durant said. "Just wanted to be where I could contribute the best and help the team win."

Parker will have a chance to implement his defense with a full offseason of defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, as well as new pass rusher Rashan Gary and whatever the Cowboys add in the draft. He will be tasked with elevating a defense that gave up a franchise-record 511 points and ranked 30th in yards allowed per game last season.

"I just feel like we've got all the right pieces," Thompson said. "We've seen what CP can do as a defensive coordinator. We've seen the type of plays he can do, and he puts players in the right places, players that worked wonders for him, have been All-Pros and have been at that next level.

"I think he brings that versatility to the defense."