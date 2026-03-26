2027 NFL free agency: Top players, QBs potentially available

Damien Woody, Mike Tannenbaum and Dan Graziano discuss Kyler Murray signing with the Vikings and how that could affect J.J. McCarthy's career in Minnesota. (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The biggest moves from 2026 NFL free agency cycle are basically complete, as 82 of our top 100 free agents have new contracts. And we can already start to think about next year's class.

It's important to remember that most top players primed for free agency in 2027 will sign contract extensions long before we reach next March. Players can also be franchise-tagged. But for now, let's size up the potential of the 2027 class with the best players who are at least currently slated to hit the open market.

Age, positional value, expected future production and scheme versatility are all factors in making the list. Plus, we included three players who received franchise tags this season and some 2023 first-round picks who are eligible for a fifth-year option in 2027.

Let's get started with the quarterbacks, led by last season's MVP.

More on 2026 free agency:

Top 100 | Best remaining free agents

Grading top deals | Overreactions

Jump to a 2027 position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

Edge | DT | LB | CB | S

Tags | Fifth-year options

Quarterbacks

Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns last season to win his first MVP award. A master of pocket movement, he can throw fastballs to every level in coach Sean McVay's system. Stafford will turn 39 next February, and if he continues to play, the tape tells us he can still produce at a high level.

Mayfield pairs his aggressive throwing mentality with the ability to scramble and make plays outside of structure. His numbers dipped last season despite a strong start, but he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024. And Mayfield's savvy play style is contagious -- he battles.

If Murray wins the starting job in Minnesota over J.J. McCarthy, there is major opportunity here for him in coach Kevin O'Connell's system. With a game plan built around Murray's dual-threat ability (five seasons of 400-plus rushing yards), defined throws and play-action shots, he could cash in after his one-year deal is up.

Tagovailoa is coming off a rough 2024 season in Miami, with 20 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions before he was officially benched ahead of Week 16. But he now joins new coach Kevin Stefanski on a one-year deal in Atlanta. If Tagovailoa is named the starter over Michael Penix Jr., look for Stefanski to lean on his leveled play-action concepts and cater to the quarterback's timing-and-rhythm style.

play 1:58 Orlovsky on Tua in Atlanta: This is the best decision for both parties Dan Orlovsky and Domonique Foxworth discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa is a good fit for the Atlanta Falcons.

Running backs

One of the league's premier runners, Taylor combines power, vision and home run juice to rack up big-time production. He led the league with 323 carries and 18 rushing touchdowns last season; his 1,585 rushing yards ranked third. Plus, Taylor can produce as an outlet/underneath target in the passing game (46 receptions in 2025).

Swift boosted his value last season in coach Ben Johnson's offense. He rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 34 receptions. Part of a backfield rotation, he fits best in zone-heavy scheme where he can press the ball to daylight and contribute to the pass game.

Wide receivers

London fits the profile of a No. 1 receiver with the versatility to line up inside or outside. In 12 games last season, he caught 68 passes for 919 yards with seven touchdowns.

Specifically, London creates conflicts for opposing defenses in scoring position. He has 19 red zone touchdown grabs since entering the league in 2022 (eighth most in that time span).

Olave had 100 receptions, 1,163 yards and nine scores in 2025 (all career highs). He's a three-level glider who can easily create own separation versus coverage. Olave has a history with concussions, including several in the 2024 season, but he answered availability questions in 2025 with 16 starts.

Still one of the league's best at shaking press coverage, Adams led the league with 14 touchdown receptions last season (league-high 12 in the red zone). He will turn 34 years old in December, but his ability to make himself available to the quarterback from perimeter alignments brings value to any offensive system.

Rice has played in only 12 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and a suspension. When on the field, however, he can operate as a volume target on catch-and-run throws. In three seasons, 69.8% of Rice's 1,794 receiving yards have come after the catch. Plus, he has the ball skills to win over the top.

Since entering the league in 2022, Watson has never played a full season due to injuries. But the 2025 tape tells us the arrow could be pointing up for him. With the 4.3 speed and vertical ability to threaten defenses, Watson is a proven target on the boundary. And he has averaged 17.3 yards per catch over his career.

Tight ends

A back injury limited LaPorta to nine games last season. However, he had 146 catches and 17 receiving touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons. Those marks ranked fourth most and second most among tight ends, respectively.

With the ability to stretch the seams and create favorable matchups from multiple alignments, LaPorta is a top-five tight end when healthy.

Kraft was amid a breakout season in 2025 before an ACL injury in Week 9. At that point, he had 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 259 pounds, Kraft is a physical target in the route tree who can rumble after the catch.

A knee injury in 2024 cut Hockenson's season short, and sub-par QB play in 2025 reduced his total production. At his best, Hockenson should be viewed as a rugged, three-down tight end who can win in the middle of the field or on seams and corner routes. He had a career-best 95 receptions in 2023.

Goedert is a multilevel target who can produce on manufactured touches in the low red zone. In 2025, his 11 touchdowns were tied for second most in the league despite only 15 appearances.

Kelce is back in Kansas City for this upcoming season after catching 76 passes in 2025. His production and overall play speed has declined, but Kelce can still uncover due to his high-level field awareness. We'll see if he continues to play in 2027.

Offensive linemen

Williams will turn 38 years old this summer, but he still has the ideal tools for an NFL left tackle. He has the power and mobility to win matchups on the edges in both the run and pass game. Williams allowed just three sacks last season; his 79.5% run block win rate ranked sixth among offensive tackles.

Nelson's tone-setting play demeanor would be a fit for any O-line room in the league, and he's still producing high-level tape. His 95.5% pass block win rate ranked seventh among guards last season. Plus, he can easily displace defenders in the run game.

A durable, interior presence, Brewer has the foot quickness to match defensive tackles in pass protection and operate in a zone run scheme. Last season, his 96.0% pass block win rate ranked sixth among centers.

Edge rushers

Walker battled through a wrist injury last season, leading to a decline in his pass-rush production (3.5 sacks). However, he had at least 10 sacks and 40 pressures in both 2023 and 2024 seasons. If Walker can stay healthy in 2026, the former No. 1 overall pick could be a problem off the edges.

After 11.5 sacks in 2024, Van Ginkel recorded 7.5 in 12 games last season. His skill set fits best in a defense that schemes one-on-one matchups and stunts for him off the edges as an outside linebacker.

Thibodeaux had 11.5 sacks in 2023, but he has missed 12 games over the past two seasons, getting just 8.5 sacks during that time. He lacks elite bend on the edges, but he should still grade out as a solid starter next free agency.

Defensive tackles

Williams has the versatility and frame (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) to play multiple spots on the defensive front. A physical pass rusher and run defender, Williams has 18 sacks and a run stop win rate of 39.2% over the past two seasons.

At 6-foot-4, 347 pounds, Vea is an athletic plugger in the run game. And on pass plays, he provides an interior push to dent the pocket. In eight seasons with the Bucs, Vea has 35 sacks and 154 solo tackles.

Buckner's sack totals and pass rush win rate have slipped over the past two seasons in Indianapolis. However, he can fit in a variety of NFL fronts with his powerful traits and 6-foot-7, 295-pound frame.

play 1:05 Daniel Jones on re-signing with Colts: 'I'm fired up to be back' Daniel Jones joins Pat McAfee to discuss his excitement about being back with the Colts and his desire to play Week 1.

Linebackers

Al-Shaair is an urgent run stopper who racked up over 100 tackles in Houston last season. Plus, he showed up in the pass defense with two interceptions and six pass breakups. He should be viewed as a productive three-down defender in free agency.

The scheme fit will be key for Luvu if he makes it to free agency, as he's a stack linebacker -- inside linebacker or 4-3 outside linebacker -- who can be set up as a pass rusher or blitzer. With the foot quickness to shake blockers or wrap to the quarterback in tight quarters, Luvu had 11 sacks over the past two seasons.

Queen has the run-and-chase ability to track the ball on the perimeter and hunt down screens. Plus, he can slice into the backfield on blitzes to make splash plays. Queen could improve against the run game at the point of attack, but he has had over 100 tackles in four straight seasons.

Cornerbacks

Humphrey has 10 interceptions over his past two seasons, and his physicality in coverage still shows up nine years into his NFL career. Plus, he is willing to set the edges of the defense in the run game. Humphrey should be viewed as a scheme versatile corner if he reaches free agency.

After signing a one-year deal in Philadelphia, Woolen can boost his free agent value in 2026 under coordinator Vic Fangio. Woolen must show improved eye discipline and more consistent tackling to match his elite length and speed. He has the tools of a top cover corner.

More of a ball disruptor than playmaker (three career interceptions), Porter's 12 pass breakups in 2025 tied for the fifth most in the league. He has 25 over his three seasons in Pittsburgh. Porter has the play demeanor to challenge in press coverage, plus the vision to locate the ball in zone coverage.

Safeties

A three-level playmaker, James is one of the best at the position. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he can blitz, match in coverage or patrol the deep zones of the field. He produced three interceptions, two sacks, 13 pressures and 94 tackles in 2025.

It's hard to find safeties who consistently make plays on the ball from the third level of the field. Bates checks that box with 13 interceptions over his past three seasons in Atlanta, and a total of 27 in his career.

An Achilles injury limited Branch to 12 games in 2025. When healthy, he can play over the top, cover the slot and impact the game near the line of scrimmage. He has difference-making ability.

Franchise tags

With 22 receptions of 20 or more yards (fourth most in the league), Pickens has the explosiveness to flip the field. Plus, he finished third with 1,429 receiving yards. Splash plays pay in free agency. Pickens also improved with his route running at all three levels in Dallas, which boosts his free agent profile even more.

play 2:57 Stephen A.: Franchise-tagging George Pickens is a 'huge mistake' Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the Cowboys' decision to franchise-tag George Pickens, calling it a "huge mistake."

Hall has 188 receptions in his career and averages 90 scrimmage yards per game. He also has 87 rushes of 10 or more yards over four seasons. A three-down back with big-play juice, Hall should be in line to receive a multiyear deal in 2027.

Pitts plays tight end like a wide receiver, and his numbers were up in 2025. He caught 88 passes (career high) for 928 yards and five touchdowns, showing that he has the tools to thrive from a variety of alignments.

Fifth-year option candidates

Young threw for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025, both career highs. Plus, he delivered the ball with better location and timing in his second season under coach Dave Canales. In January, general manager Dan Morgan said the team plans on picking up his fifth-year option.

Stroud completed a career-best 64.5% of his throws last season in 14 games. An upgraded Texans' offensive line, plus the trade for running back David Montgomery, should create more balance and better passing opportunities for Stroud in 2026.

Anderson had 12 sacks and 53 pressures in 2025; his 22.7% pass rush win rate ranked fourth in the league. He's a game-wrecker who can win with power, speed and counter moves.

Witherspoon plays with a tone-setting mentality in the slot and can match up well on the perimeter. He has shown the ability to change games, especially throughout Seattle's Super Bowl run last season.

Robinson should be viewed as an offensive playmaker with the speed and splash-play chops to stress defenses. Last season, he had 2,298 scrimmage yards, 11 touchdowns and 36 rushes of 10 or more yards (tied for third most in the league).

In 11 games last season, Carter had three sacks and 21 pressures. At his best, he is a disruptive defensive tackle who can take over games.

A powerful mauler who can displace defenders in the run game, Wright had his best season as a pass protector in 2025. His 95.2% pass block win rate ranked fourth among tackles. He's an ascending player who can lock down the right side of the line.

Skoronski's 96.0% pass block win rate ranked fourth among guards, and he has the run-blocking ability to thrive in any scheme. He could develop into one of the blue-chip guards in the league.

A dual-threat back with big-time acceleration ability, Gibbs had 77 receptions last season and 1,839 scrimmage yards (fifth most in the NFL). On tape, it looks like Gibbs is playing at a different speed than his opponents.

With his long frame and pass-rushing range, McDonald has the physical traits to disrupt the pocket. He had eight sacks in 2025 after 10.5 in 2024.

Gonzalez didn't record an interception in 2025 but had nine pass breakups as the anchor of New England's secondary. I see the tools of a high-level cover corner on tape.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

A catch-and-run maestro, Flowers caught 86 passes for 1,211 yards in 2025 (both career highs). Flowers is dynamic in space, while playcallers can get him to make splash plays on manufactured touches.

Smith missed five games last season due to a triceps injury, finishing with three sacks and 19 pressures. He was much more productive in a healthy 2024 season, with 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 4.5 run stuffs.