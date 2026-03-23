Source: Seahawks match Jaguars' offer sheet to WR Jake Bobo

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The Seattle Seahawks are matching the Jacksonville Jaguars' multiyear offer sheet to wide receiver Jake Bobo, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Bobo, a restricted free agent, signed the offer sheet on Friday, and the Seahawks had five days to match. According to NFL Network, the offer sheet is worth $5.5 million and included $4.5 million guaranteed. It can be worth up to $7 million if incentives are met.

Bobo had two catches for 20 yards last season and two receptions for 33 yards during the Seahawks' postseason run to a Super Bowl championship, including a 17-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

He is a key member of the Seahawks' special teams units and their best blocking wide receiver.

Bobo joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career.