LB Christian Rozeboom leaves Panthers to sign with Buccaneers

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing free agent linebacker Christian Rozeboom, agents Chris Gittings and Jeremiah Sirles told NFL Network on Monday.

The move keeps Rozeboom in the NFC South. He led the Carolina Panthers in tackles last season when he had 122.

He is the second member of the defending NFC South-champion Panthers' defense to join the division rival Bucs this offseason. Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson signed with the Buccaneers earlier this month after the Panthers released him.

The Panthers signed Rozeboom to a one-year, $2.5 million deal last March to add experienced starting depth to the defense. He played a much bigger role because of injuries and the release of Josey Jewell due to lingering concussion injuries. He ended up starting 15 games.

Rozeboom, 29, was solid as a run stopper but not reliable as a pass defender, ranking in the lower tier for linebackers. That hurt Carolina in a few close games as it made a playoff push.

Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Rozeboom spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with Carolina, appearing in 60 games (16 starts).

ESPN's David Newton contributed to his report.