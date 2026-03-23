Joe Burrow, RG III express interest in Olympic flag football for Team USA

Stephen A. Smith questions whether Joe Burrow should feel confident about his future with the Bengals. (2:44)

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Another notable quarterback is throwing his name into the mix to be the Team USA flag football quarterback.

A couple of days after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reiterated his desire to have that role for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, retired veteran QB Robert Griffin III posted on social media that he'd like to be considered as well.

"Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028," Griffin posted on his X account on Saturday. "The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself."

The seven-year veteran hasn't played in the NFL since 2021, when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. The 2012 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year appeared in 56 games in his NFL career, throwing for 9,271 yards and 43 touchdowns.

But over the weekend at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, it was a different former Heisman Trophy winner who was making headlines about wanting to play.

Burrow -- who won college football's top individual honor in 2019, eight years after Griffin -- said he always has wanted to play in the Olympics.

"When this got announced, I was pretty excited about it," Burrow said during a panel ahead of the Fanatics event. "The opportunity to win a gold medal, I've thought about a moment like that for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."

Burrow, a three-time Pro Bowler, made a strong case to represent the U.S. in 2028 at the exhibition event. He accounted for multiple touchdowns as his Wildcats FFC beat Tom Brady's Founders FFC 34-26 in round-robin play but lost in the championship as Team USA pulled away 24-14.

As many observers noted, the quarterback -- who has dealt with injuries in the past -- certainly wasn't taking it easy.

It's hard not to blame him. As Griffin's post showed, there will be no shortage of competition for the chance to lead Team USA in its pursuit of Olympic gold.