Mike McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers reunion with Steelers would be 'great story'

Dan Orlovsky insists Aaron Rodgers will return to Pittsburgh next season to be the Steelers' starting quarterback. (1:01)

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The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have an answer yet from Aaron Rodgers on what his plans are for the 2026 season, but their new coach is well aware of the kind of story it would be.

And Mike McCarthy, who coached Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to '18, is all for a reunion story.

"Yes, it'd be a great story," McCarthy said Monday.

McCarthy's comments came during an appearance in Green Bay at the celebration of life for late Packers president Bob Harlan. Kevin Harlan, Bob's son, was the emcee of the ceremony held in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

While McCarthy was there to pay tribute to Harlan, Kevin Harlan asked the first-year Steelers coach about a possible reunion with Rodgers. His question drew a chuckle from the group of family, friends and fans in attendance.

"I don't know. I would love to tell everybody [there is] breaking news," McCarthy said. "It's really cool to see Aaron at 42 and to see a young man at 22 and all that he's been able to accomplish and where he's at in his personal life and trying to make this decision.

"He's in a really good place, but ... I think he's in a really good place."

Last season was Rodgers' first with the Steelers, and he helped them to the AFC North title. Shortly after the season, coach Mike Tomlin stepped down and was replaced by McCarthy.

Last year, Rodgers did not decide to sign with the Steelers until right before their June minicamp. While the Steelers haven't publicly set a deadline for Rodgers to make a decision about the 2026 season, general manager Omar Khan said last month he believes the four-time NFL MVP will make his latest decision earlier than he did last season.

Bob Harlan, who died on March 5 at the age of 89, ran the Packers both when McCarthy was the team's quarterbacks coach in 1999 and when he was hired as head coach in 2006. Others who spoke Monday included Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf and the two Packers presidents that succeeded Harlan, Mark Murphy and Ed Policy.

McCarthy recalled exactly what Harlan's words were when he came to Green Bay to interview for the head coaching job, saying Harlan told him: "Welcome home and good luck."

McCarthy didn't say whether he'd use those words if Rodgers decided to play another season, but they might be fitting.