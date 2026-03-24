Source: Falcons agree to one-year deal with RB Brian Robinson

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The Atlanta Falcons have reached a one-year, $2.5 million deal with running back Brian Robinson, according to the NFL Network.

Robinson replaces Tyler Allgeier, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals, as the complement to Bijan Robinson.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Brian Robinson as Christian McCaffrey insurance last August after injuries to backup running backs Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James.

As it turned out, San Francisco didn't need Robinson much, as he finished with career lows in rushing attempts (92) and rushing yards (400). He scored two touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry and also worked as a kick returner alongside Skyy Moore.

Before landing in San Francisco, however, Robinson was the Washington Commanders' primary back for most of the three previous seasons.

For his career, Robinson has 2,729 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. Robinson, 27, entered the NFL as a third-round pick (No. 98) in the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.