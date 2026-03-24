Bengals, 41-year-old QB Joe Flacco agree on 1-year deal

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Joe Flacco is coming back for another season.

The 41-year-old quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals, his agent, Joe Linta, told ESPN. Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the contract is for $6 million, but could be worth up to $9 million with incentives.

Flacco began last season as the Cleveland Browns' top quarterback. But after four starts, he was benched in favor of Cleveland rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Around the same time, the Bengals needed a starting quarterback following Joe Burrow's turf toe injury and Jake Browning's struggles. Cincinnati sent the Browns a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Browning signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason.

Flacco was more than serviceable for the Bengals. He made six starts in Burrow's absence. In nine total appearances with the Bengals, Flacco completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Playing with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, Flacco threw for a career-high 470 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Flacco was named a replacement at this year's Pro Bowl Games, marking the first Pro Bowl appearance in his 18-year career. Despite the positive spell as Cincinnati's backup, Flacco indicated that he wanted to be in a position to potentially be a starter again in 2026.

A first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, Flacco has passed for 48,176 yards with 272 touchdown passes and 172 interceptions in his career. Entering his 19th NFL season, Flacco has also played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.