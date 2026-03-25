Sources: Free agent Zach Wilson agrees to deal with Saints

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The New Orleans Saints added a veteran to their QB room Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with Zach Wilson, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson will back up Tyler Shough, the Saints' second-round pick in 2025 who had a strong rookie season in New Orleans after replacing Spencer Rattler, who remains on the team.

Wilson, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason to operate as the team's backup quarterback.

He received limited game experience in Miami, completing 6-of-11 pass attempts for 32 yards in four appearances. When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched in Week 16, rookie Quinn Ewers was elevated to starter while Wilson remained the backup.

The opportunity with Miami arose after Wilson spent a year as Bo Nix's backup with the Denver Broncos, where he didn't attempt a pass during the 2024 season. Wilson said he learned "a ton" from his time with the Broncos.

Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets in 2021 with the second pick. In five seasons, he's thrown for 6,325 yards and 23 touchdowns against 25 interceptions while completing 57% of his pass attempts.

News of Wilson's agreement with the Saints was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.