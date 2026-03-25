Bengals' Joe Flacco says teams 'dumb' for not signing him to start

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Joe Flacco isn't mad about re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year deal. But if it were up to him, he'd be competing for a starting job elsewhere in the NFL.

After being traded to the Bengals last season to replace an injured Joe Burrow, he had one of the most productive stretches of his career. But teams ultimately opted to not sign him to compete for a starting role. And he isn't shy about voicing his belief that teams made a mistake by passing on him.

"Believe me, I wish I was a guy somewhere," Flacco, 41, said Wednesday. "And I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy."

Added Flacco: "Not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, yeah, it pisses me off a little bit. But at the same time, I'm very happy to be here."

Joe Flacco is happy to be back with the Bengals as Joe Burrow's backup, but he thinks other "teams are dumb" for not signing him to be their starting quarterback. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday that Flacco's contract is for $6 million but could be worth up to $9 million with incentives.

Last season, the Bengals acquired Flacco via trade to replace Jake Browning as the interim starter following Burrow's turf toe injury. Flacco started six games and completed 61.7% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

When Burrow returned for the team's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco reverted to becoming the team's backup quarterback. When his 18th season ended and Flacco was set to become a free agent, he was vocal about wanting to have a chance to start somewhere in the coming season.

But the quarterback carousel spun this offseason without him finding a favorable pathway on a depth chart. It didn't help that notable names such as Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa were available as free agents and landed with teams that needed potential starters.

Flacco wasn't caught off guard, however.

"I know enough not to get super tied up emotionally with certain things and how to think about how they might play out because you really have no idea," Flacco said. "And who knows what those teams were thinking anyway, whether I was on their radar or not. I have no idea.

"It's not really for me to decide. I think I can get caught up in all of that and say, 'Why not me?' and all that and be bitter about it."

Flacco then reflected on that sentiment before realizing that perhaps there is some resentment that will fuel him as he prepares for the upcoming season.

"Maybe part of that does still motivate me to do what I'm doing," Flacco said. "I probably do feel that way. I feel like I have unfinished business. That's part of why I'm still here and playing and doing all those things."

Along with veteran Josh Johnson, who will turn 40 in May, Flacco will be tasked with being in a reserve role behind Burrow. Flacco and Burrow each were late additions to last season's Pro Bowl Games, marking the first official time Flacco received the designation.

Now that Flacco is signed with a team, his focus has shifted toward the 2026 season. And even though he's a backup, he feels he can still work toward his mission of being a key contributor for a winning team.

"I don't see this as the end," Flacco said. "That's just not how I'm viewing it in my mind. I feel like I can help a team win. And yeah, it may be in a different role here, but I do still think I can help this team win in that role."