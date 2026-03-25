Sources: Las Vegas expected to host Super Bowl LXIII

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NFL owners are expected to select Las Vegas as the host city for Super Bowl LXIII after the 2028 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The issue is expected to be approved by owners via a vote at next week's annual league meetings in Phoenix, sources told Schefter.

One source told Schefter that the Super Bowl's return to Las Vegas is a "matter of formality."

The last time the Super Bowl was played in Las Vegas was in February 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

It was the first Super Bowl played in the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

Next year's Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium -- the home of the Rams and Chargers -- in Inglewood, California. The following year's Super Bowl will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons.