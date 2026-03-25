Carnell Tate doesn't run 'overvalued' 40 at Ohio State pro day

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COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate elected Wednesday not to improve on the 40-yard dash time that he posted at the NFL combine in February, saying during his pro day that it can be a bit "overvalued."

Tate, a projected top-10 pick in next month's NFL draft and the No. 7 player on the Big Board of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., only ran routes and caught passes during the individual drills at his pro day. Afterward, he touted his all-around game, despite questions about his speed after running a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine in Indianapolis.

"I think I'm a great football player," Tate said. "My speed ... the combine is one time, but ultimately I'm a great football player. When you put the pads on, it's another level."

Tate said he considered running the 40 again but didn't because teams have not expressed concerns about his speed. He also cited top receivers Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as examples of successful pass-catchers who didn't have blazing 40 times.

"He's a guy who's going to be a No. 1 wide receiver for some organization, and somebody that has done it at a high level," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He's smooth, he's physical and he's going to be a guy that certainly can have an impact on Day 1 walking into a team."

Tate has already met with the Cleveland Browns at their facility and said he has upcoming meetings with a host of teams picking in the top-10, including the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a football player," Tate said. "I got the best route-running ability out there in the draft, probably in the country, even in the league. So, I just did what I do best while out there, run routes and catch the football."

A first-team All-Big Ten selection, Tate caught 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this past season.