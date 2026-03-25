Seahawks tout Smith-Njigba's record deal: A 'foundational' player

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RENTON, Wash. -- During a news conference Wednesday to discuss Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record-setting contract extension, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider remembered the disappointment he felt while leaving the star wide receiver's Ohio State pro day almost exactly three years earlier.

Smith-Njigba wasn't expected to run a 40-yard dash that day while still recovering from the hamstring injury that cut short his final college season. When he clocked a solid time of 4.48 seconds at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Schneider was convinced that Seattle's chances of drafting him had just vanished.

"I was like, 'There's no way,'" Schneider said. "'Why are we meeting with this guy?'"

The Seahawks didn't imagine they'd be able to land Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick in 2023. Three seasons, two Pro Bowls and one Offensive Player of the Year award later, Smith-Njigba has been locked up for the long term by the Super Bowl champions via a four-year, $168.6 million extension that he signed Wednesday.

"This is a really exciting day for the Seahawks organization," Schneider said. "When you go to ownership and you ask for an investment like this, you always have to be so cognizant of who the person is, and I'm just so proud of Jax and who he is as a person. Your parents did a great job of raising you, man. People forget how young you are."

At 24 years old, Smith-Njigba is now the NFL's highest-paid receiver with a new-money average of $42.15 million. His deal, which puts him under contract through 2031, also topped quarterback Russell Wilson's four-year, $140 million extension from 2019 for the richest in franchise history.

The Seahawks felt comfortable making that large of a commitment because of Smith-Njigba's character in addition to his talent. Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald made that clear Wednesday while seated on either side of the receiver on stage inside a packed auditorium at team headquarters.

Macdonald described Smith-Njigba as dominant yet humble.

"I think it's a unique combination of the ability, the competitive spirit but also the selflessness of who he is and how he operates and how he goes about his business," Macdonald said. "It's a rare combination -- outside of whatever position you say -- just in life. Just having the respect for the operation, the people, your teammates, the love that he has for the people around him no matter their situation, but also being just an absolutely high-level competitor when it's coming down to it, and the ability. It's just this triple-headed monster of just a really cool combination."

Wearing a throwback Seahawks cap and a tan sweater vest over a white button-down shirt, Smith-Njigba said getting the contract done is "a little weight off my shoulders to go out there and let it fly." He thanked his parents for the way they raised him, recalling how his dad began throwing him footballs when he was 3 years old.

"There's not enough words to show my excitement and show my love for the city and this organization," he said, "but you'll see it on Sundays."

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, left, called Jaxon Smith-Njigba a "foundational piece" not only because of his dominance on the field but his "selflessness" and high character. AP Photo/Kevin Ng

Smith-Njigba's annual new-money average easily topped that of the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, who was previously the league's highest-paid receiver at $40.25 million per year. Asked about that distinction, Smith-Njigba called it a blessing while saying there's "always more work to be done" and "always another level to reach."

After breaking out with 1,130 receiving yards in 2024, Smith-Njigba exploded for a league-high 1,793 during the regular season. That set a franchise record, as did his 119 receptions. Smith-Njigba also scored 10 touchdowns on his way to being named AP Offensive Player of the Year and making his second consecutive Pro Bowl. He then added 199 yards and two scores over three playoff games to help Seattle win Super Bowl LX.

"The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two," he said. "So just working to get there and whatever my team needs from me, I'll make sure I get it done."

With his résumé, there wasn't much question the Seahawks would make Smith-Njigba the league's top-paid receiver. But it happened earlier in the offseason than expected, given the team's usual timeline for extensions, and without any of the public drama that accompanied other megadeals in Seattle's recent past.

Schneider credited Seahawks vice president of football administration Joey Laine, who handles the team's contract negotiations.

"We've had a great relationship with Jax's agent, Joel Segal, for a long, long time," Schneider said. "We were able to just keep things in-house, keep it respectful. When you're on the higher end of these deals, I don't want to say they're easier, but everybody kind of recognizes Jax's talent and his work ethic and, like I said, the person."

In making the same point, Macdonald pointed to all the team employees who showed up Wednesday.

"One of the things that paints a great picture about what Jax means to us being a foundational piece of our football team and our organization is we've got a full house here," Macdonald said. "This is pretty awesome. You've got dang near the whole Seattle Seahawks organization sitting here supporting Jax on this day. Just want to emphasize how excited we are. He's a foundational piece. He's a cornerstone of our team. Just being able to see his growth over the two years that we've been here, the sky's the limit. This is the beginning."

With Smith-Njigba's extension done, the Seahawks are turning their attention to a new deal for Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon, their other star first-round pick from 2023. Team owner Jody Allen has told Schneider to take a business-as-usual approach this offseason even with the team up for sale in accordance with the wishes of her late brother, Paul Allen.

"She's like, 'Let's go win another one. Let's get after it,'" Schneider said. "There's another world out there that's coming. We're getting ready for it. But as of right now, we're just keeping ripping like we always have."