How Ravens' strong 2022 draft class cashed in for $300 million

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson after backing out of trading for Maxx Crosby. (1:49)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their 2022 draft, general manager Eric DeCosta pointed to the investing philosophy of business magnate Warren Buffett.

"If you think the player's value is greater than where he is available, you take him," DeCosta said four years ago. "That's what we do."

Even Buffett would be hard-pressed to get this type of return.

For a group headlined by safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens' 2022 draft class cashed in big-time, totaling $300 million on their second contracts -- many of which were signed this offseason.

The Ravens can take pride in how they developed these prospects into the top players at their positions. But Baltimore is now dealing with a feeling of loss after watching many of these players from this draft class land big-money contracts elsewhere. Of the 11 players drafted by the Ravens in 2022, only two remain: Hamilton and nose tackle Travis Jones.

"I'm proud of the fact that everybody spends money on our players," DeCosta said, "but it's tough."

It was extremely tough for Baltimore in the first two days of free agency, when a solid core of that 2022 draft class left.

Linderbaum, a first-round pick in 2022, signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. His annual average salary of $27 million surpassed the biggest deal for a center by $9 million per year.

Isaiah Likely, a fourth-round pick, reached a three-year, $40 million deal with the New York Giants. His $26 million average per year was the most given to a tight end this offseason.

Charlie Kolar, another fourth-round pick, agreed to a three-year, $24.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. He became the highest-paid blocking tight end at $8.1 million per year.

And Jordan Stout, who was yet another fourth-rounder, signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Giants. He's the highest-paid punter at $4.1 million per year.

The Ravens had expected to lose most of these players heading into free agency, although they tried their best to keep Linderbaum. Baltimore offered him a four-year, $88 million deal, which would have made him the league's highest-paid center, but it fell short of Las Vegas' offer by $5 million per year.

DeCosta equated losing Linderbaum to the time he lost out on buying a house as a young scout. The seller asked DeCosta to give him his best offer, and DeCosta told him that he had already given it to him.

"It just was like I wasn't ever going to get that house, because the other people had more money to spend on the house," DeCosta said.

Since getting drafted, Kyle Hamilton has recorded eight sacks, six forced fumbles and five interceptions. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The Ravens were able to hold onto Hamilton and Jones from this draft class by not letting them reach free agency. Baltimore signed Hamilton to a four-year, $100.4 million deal that reset the safety market and reached a three-year, $40.5 million extension with Jones.

The members of this draft class have totaled $239 million in guaranteed money on their second contracts. This number will increase when Daniel Faalele, who was the starting right guard for Baltimore last season, signs in free agency.

The Ravens will look to reload their roster. The team signed Durham Smythe to replace Kolar as its blocking tight end, but the Ravens still need to fill the voids left by Linderbaum, Likely and Stout.

Baltimore can address many of its needs in next month's draft. Just like in the 2022 draft, Baltimore has 11 picks.

"I think this team's going to look different come September," DeCosta said. "We're excited about it. There are a lot of opportunities for us to get better, and we plan to do that."