Robert Griffin III invited to try out for Team USA flag football

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Robert Griffin III is heading to another training camp. This time, for flag football.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback received an invitation from USA Football to two training camps starting next month in Chula Vista, California. Griffin is in the running for a spot on the 2026 Team USA flag football squad that will take part in the world championships later this summer in Germany. If things go well, he might be in the mix for a spot when the sport makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 L.A. Games.

Griffin won the Heisman with Baylor in 2011 and was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2012 draft. He went on to become the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year before suffering a severe knee injury in the playoffs. He played in 56 career games with Washington, Cleveland and Baltimore, throwing for 9,271 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,809 yards and 10 scores.

His last NFL start was Dec. 2, 2020, when the Ravens lost 19-14 at Pittsburgh. He left the game with a hamstring ailment and later went on injured reserve.

These days, Griffin is in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports.

Griffin earned an official training camp spot Thursday following a strong performance at team trials held last week.

There were 24 athletes on the men's side invited to training camp from April 16-19, including Griffin. Falling short was 66-year-old Hall of Fame defensive back Darrell Green, who came out of retirement to give flag football a try. The women's squad also had 24 players selected.

Another training camp will be held May 21-24. After that, a selection committed of coaches, scouts and USA Football personnel will whittle the list to 18 players for a third camp in June. From there, the organization will pick a 12-athlete roster and alternates to take part in the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) world championships in Düsseldorf, Germany, from August 13-16.

The current QB of the U.S. squad is Darrell "Hush" Doucette III, who displayed his talent last weekend as Team USA beat a roster full of NFL players in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.

Doucette helped Team USA knock off Tom Brady's Founders FFC squad 43-16 after beating Joe Burrow's Wildcats FFC squad 39-16. Doucette and his teammates then beat the Founders in the championship game 24-14.

The national team couldn't be stopped on offense in three games. The squad scored on every possession except a kneel-down to close out one of the victories.