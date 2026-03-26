Panthers' Rasheed Walker says gun charge will be dismissed

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Carolina Panthers left tackle Rasheed Walker said Thursday that a January gun charge against him is getting dismissed.

Walker was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm Jan. 23 by New York City's Port Authority Police, according to the arrest report, which noted that Walker didn't have proper credentials for a firearms check at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C.

Walker, who was introduced to the media here Thursday, referred all other questions to his attorney, who was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, Walker signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers, whose left tackle situation is in flux. Starter Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in a January playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, an injury that typically takes 6-12 months from which to recover.

General manager Dan Morgan said the backup plan initially was Yosh Nijman, but Nijman unexpectedly retired earlier this month.

The Panthers then turned to Walker, who started 16 games last season for the Packers. Morgan said Carolina "always had Walker as a backup plan.''

Asked if the uncertainty around Ekwonu played a role in him signing with Carolina, Walker referred to the sixth pick of the 2022 NFL draft as "my good friend," adding, "Someone has to do the job. I think I'm a very good football player and I'm going to help this team get better.''