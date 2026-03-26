Bills bolster OL depth, sign Austin Corbett, Lloyd Cushenberry III

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BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills added some veteran depth to the roster with a series of one-year deals announced by the team Thursday.

The team signed two interior offensive linemen in guard/center Austin Corbett and center Lloyd Cushenberry III, in addition to bringing back wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr.

Interior offensive line was a need for the team after left guard David Edwards signed with the Saints in free agency. While Corbett's most recent experience has been at right guard and center, he does have experience playing left guard (last significantly in 2019) and is likely to be among the competition for Edwards' role (the only spot open on the starting line). Alec Anderson also is expected to be in the left guard competition.

Corbett, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, playing center and right guard (39 games and 37 starts). He also has played for the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. During his time with the Rams, Corbett overlapped in 2020 with former Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who retired after the 2025 season.

Both Corbett and Cushenberry have dealt with significant injuries in recent years. Corbett suffered a torn left ACL at the end of the 2022 season, injured his left MCL in 2023, had a torn biceps in 2024 and then reinjured his left MCL this past season.

The Titans released Cushenberry, who played under Bills coach Joe Brady when they were at LSU, on Feb. 25 with a failed physical designation, meaning he won't count against the Bills' compensatory picks.

He's likely to compete with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger for the backup center role behind Connor McGovern, who was signed to a four-year deal just before free agency.

Cushenberry had played in 23 games for Tennessee over the past two seasons. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $50 million deal he signed with the team in 2024 after spending the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos. The deal made him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Cushenberry, 28, was limited to eight games in 2024 after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 9. Before the injury, the third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft allowed one sack and had an 89% pass block win rate that season, according to TruMedia. After starting last season's training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Cushenberry was activated in August and played 15 games.

Sherfield, 30, brings familiar veteran receiver depth and will be a special teams contributor after he spent the 2023 season with Brady and the Bills. His most notable play came in the final game of the regular season for the AFC East title against the Miami Dolphins when he made a toe-tap touchdown catch.

He spent 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, then played for the Arizona Cardinals and Broncos last season.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.