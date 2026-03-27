Bills re-sign Damar Hamlin to one-year contract

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The Buffalo Bills have re-signed safety Damar Hamlin to a one-year contract after his 2025 season was cut short by injury, the team announced Friday.

Hamlin, 28, played in only five games last year after he suffered a pectoral injury in practice that required surgery and ultimately ended his season in October. He returns to a Bills safeties room that has added C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency this offseason.

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Hamlin began his career as a Bills backup and special teams player. He had opportunities to start in 2022 due to injuries, including the Jan. 2, 2023, "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals during which Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field.

After recovering, Hamlin was medically cleared to return to football and made the choice to continue playing, serving as a backup in 2023. In 2024, Hamlin earned the starting safety job, starting 14 games and recording the first two interceptions of his career.

Hamlin's impact has gone far beyond the football field. His Chasing M's Foundation received millions in the aftermath of his cardiac arrest. In the years since, Chasing M's, Hamlin, the Bills, the NFL and countless others have done work to spread heart health awareness through the knowledge and use of CPR and AEDs, including through new legislation and CPR tours.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.