Former Raiders center Barret Robbins dies at age 52

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Former Raiders center Barret Robbins has died at age 52, according to the team.

The cause of death was not made known.

Robbins' former teammate -- Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown -- was first to deliver the news of Robbins' death in a heartfelt post on X.

Sad to hear of the passing of Barret Robbins. He trusted me to tell his story over the years. Deepest condolences to Marisa, Marley and Madison. Truly...RIP Barret. pic.twitter.com/27yzW6s39D — Andrea Kremer (@Andrea_Kremer) March 27, 2026

"Good evening! It's with great regret [that] I tell you I just received a call from Marissa Robbins informing me that Raiders All-Pro center Barret Robbins passed away overnight," Brown wrote. "Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep.

"Please pray for their girls, his family and tons of teammates who will be affected by this! It's unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl! Rest Peacefully, BR, you deserve it!"

Robbins played nine seasons for the Silver & Black from 1995-2003 after he was selected in the second round of the 1995 NFL draft. He played 121 games, making 105 starts.

Robbins, who played college football at TCU, was elected to his first Pro Bowl in 2002. After missing two games in the previous season due to injury, Robbins started in all 16 games and was the leader of the Raiders' offensive line that helped them reach Super Bowl XXXVII, which they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21.

Robbins caused concern when he disappeared for nearly 24 hours before Super Bowl XXXVII. His coach Bill Callahan said he was incoherent when he returned and was unable to play. Robbins later admitted he hadn't taken his medication for depression and bipolar disorder.

Robbins played nine games in 2003 -- his final season with the Raiders. He was released in 2004 for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Following his NFL career, Robbins was involved in multiple incidents with law enforcement. In 2005, he was shot three times by police investigating a reported burglary in Miami Beach and pleaded guilty to five charges. In 2011, Robbins was sentenced to five years in prison for a drug-related probation violation and was released in 2012.

He was charged with assaulting a woman and her daughter outside a Florida hotel in 2016.

"Sad to hear of the passing of my center and former teammate, Barret Robbins. RIP my brother!" Former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon wrote on X.