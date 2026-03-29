Patriots notebook: What to expect from newest WR Romeo Doubs

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Doubs report: When former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs agreed to join the Patriots on a four-year contract with a base value of $68 million, with incentives that could push the total to $80 million, fan reaction in Wisconsin was modest.

"It was totally expected. There was not a lot of, 'Oh gosh, I don't know how we're going to function,'" said former Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher, who co-hosts the "Wilde & Tausch" show on ESPN Milwaukee.

"This was one of those things, you saw it coming really before last season. Once [receiver Matthew] Golden got picked in the first round, I think everyone understood Romeo was going to play, and the vibe many fans had was, 'Go have a really good season, get paid and the Packers get a nice compensatory draft pick.' That's pretty much how it played out."

Doubs had 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, playing 78% of the snaps in the Packers' spread-the-wealth offense. Then he had one of his all-time best games with eight catches for 124 yards and one touchdown in a 31-27 wild-card round loss to the Chicago Bears. The Packers are now expected to receive a 2027 fourth-round compensatory draft pick for losing him.

Meanwhile, quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots hope to immediately benefit from Green Bay's pass-catching logjam that includes receivers Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, as well as tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. As for what Doubs' ceiling could be in New England, Tauscher, who played offensive tackle for the Packers from 2000 to 2010 and was inducted into the team's hall of fame in 2018, highlighted his contract.

"That's not 'wide receiver 1' money. He was a really good '2' here. He could be a really good secondary option, and my guess is that's how New England views it the way the contract played out," Tauscher said, citing Doubs' dependability, crafty route running and knack for earning quarterback Jordan Love's trust.

"That doesn't mean he's not going to get more opportunities. There might be some things New England looks at and says, 'There's more potential there.'"

That was a point Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf made to reporters earlier in March. Wolf said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has identified some routes that weren't part of the Packers' scheme that he believes could help 25-year-old Doubs -- who entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Nevada -- continue to grow.

Romeo Doubs, 25, signed a four-year contract with the Patriots. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Doubs (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) joins a depth chart that includes Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, John Jiles and Jeremiah Webb, and there remains a possibility the Patriots could trade for Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown after June 1 (when Philadelphia's salary cap charge to deal him is reduced) and/or draft a receiver.

Tauscher credited Doubs for bouncing back after the Packers suspended him for one game in 2024 for missing practice.

"It was unprecedented. I thought at that moment it was going to be really hard for Romeo to regain that trust within the organization. When stuff like that happens, it usually ends badly immediately," he said. "You're talking about another 15-16 months until he signed with New England. It ended up being just a blip in Romeo's career arc."

2. New beginning: Patriots coaches and support staff officially moved into the New Balance Athletics Center last week, marking a new beginning for the franchise, which previously housed its offices inside Gillette Stadium.

The 160,000-square-foot facility is next to Gillette and overlooks the team's practice fields. After a tour last week, it can be summed up in one word: stunning.

3. Hello, Arizona: Owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft, head coach Mike Vrabel, executive VP Wolf, VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, and VP of football operations and strategy John Streicher are scheduled to attend the NFL's annual meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday.

The annual AFC coaches breakfast is set for Tuesday, with the NFC leading things off Monday.

Vrabel arrived in the desert a few days early to attend Arizona State's pro day Friday, where he engaged in a spirited workout with offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, who could be a consideration if available at No. 31.

4. Eagles landing? Vrabel and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have had preliminary discussions about the possibility of having the teams practice together in the preseason -- likely in Foxborough, according to a league source.

Part of that would be tied to the NFL granting the teams' request to face each other in the preseason, which isn't usually a major hurdle. If it happens, the atmosphere and competition at the newly named New Balance Practice Fields would be buzzing.

5. Eyes on Tigers: The presence of Wolf and senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith at University of Missouri's pro day March 20 caught the eyes of some scouts because they are high-ranking front office staffers and the Tigers don't have an abundance of top prospects.

Missouri's likely top picks are outside linebacker Zion Young (projected as late first round) and linebacker Josiah Trotter (projected late second round), who play two of the Patriots' top positions of need.

6. Developmental QBs: One trickle-down effect of the Patriots releasing veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs last week is that they now are more likely to draft a signal-caller -- or sign one as a priority undrafted free agent -- and rely on the proven expertise of McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant to develop him.

Who might fit? ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid highlights two players he envisions could be targets:

Cade Klubnik (Clemson): "Cade came in as a heralded recruit after a successful [high school] career in Texas. He didn't reach that final level of development like a lot of people thought. I had him in the first round of my 'way-too-early' mock draft that I do a year in advance, just because of what he showed in that 2024 College Football Playoff game against Texas -- he was absolutely phenomenal. But it didn't happen, and it wasn't just him, it was Clemson as a whole. But Cade has been a three-year starter, routinely plays on time, is a very streaky thrower, he has experience from under center and shotgun, and is a very high character player ... I would say about the fourth/fifth round is where he is going to end up going."

Luke Altmyer (Illinois): "I thought he was phenomenal at the Senior Bowl, the best passer there. He has experience from under center and can play from shotgun as well. I love the mobility factor with him. He has a lot of those traits that we see from longtime backups -- he's a bit undersized (6-foot-2), but he has enough arm strength to go downfield with the ball. He's very accurate. He's also very decisive and that's what I love. Josh [McDaniels], in that offense, he wants someone that is in rhythm. I have Altmyer in the fifth/sixth round range."

7. Hudson traits: In signing sixth-year offensive tackle James Hudson III to a one-year, $1.402 million deal last week, the Patriots added much-needed depth behind starters Will Campbell and Morgan Moses.

The 6-5, 313-pound Hudson is perhaps best known for committing four penalties on one drive last season, but two New York Giants noted that he was a top-notch teammate with high-end intangibles. Given the modest cost, Hudson was well worth a flier for a Patriots team looking to bolster its insurance up front.