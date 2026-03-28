How much difference will Giants' focus on special teams make?

Cam Skattebo joins Rich Eisen to share where he is in his recovery and what his first meeting with new Giants coach John Harbaugh was like. (1:53)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A punter, a kicker, a long-snapper, a pair of special teams aces. These were some of the listed items this offseason on the New York Giants' grocery list.

It's probably not a coincidence that this was among the focuses for new coach John Harbaugh. Once upon a time, when he was making his name in the NFL as an assistant under Andy Reid, Harbaugh was the Philadelphia Eagles' special teams coordinator for nine seasons. Strong special teams were then a staple for his teams in Baltimore, where even as a veteran head coach he was known for fairly regularly sitting in on special teams meetings.

It's a trend that will continue with the Giants, who finished 25th in special teams EPA last season at minus-20.78. They are 26th in special teams EPA since general manager Joe Schoen took over in 2022.

They know that must improve.

"Nothing will be taken for granted," Harbaugh said at his introductory news conference.

That includes offense, defense and special teams, especially with this coaching staff in place.

Harbaugh came to New York and made it a priority to bring special teams coordinator Chris Horton with him from Baltimore. He even added assistant head coach to Horton's title to make it happen after the Ravens initially blocked a request for an interview.

That was just the beginning.

The Giants signed All-Pro punter Jordan Stout from the Ravens to a record contract on the first day of free agency. They then added former All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders and eventually signed veteran long-snapper Zach Triner earlier this week, completing the clean sweep of specialists.

This was all in addition to adding safety Elijah Campbell and linebacker Cam Jones as potential special teams aces. They both have a history of being strong special teams players. Campbell has 21 total special teams tackles in his career. Jones has 17.

The Giants also re-signed returner Gunner Olszewski and brought in Calvin Austin III, who has returned punts as well.

Clearly there is an emphasis on improving the Giants' special teams under Harbaugh. It's not sexy overhauling the third unit, but this is what Harbaugh thought was necessary in his first foray into free agency in New York. The question now: How much of a difference will it really make?

The Seahawks won Super Bowl LX with the league's best special teams units, which had an EPA of 65.33. That was the highest mark for any team since the 2009 Cleveland Browns.

But while special teams can help differentiate between good teams, it's not exactly an immediate runway to winning. Five of the top 10 teams in special teams EPA this past season failed to make the playoffs. The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are selecting in the top 5 of the upcoming NFL draft (April 23-25, ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

Four of the top 12 special teams performances in NFL history according to DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) also didn't finish with a winning record. None reached a Super Bowl.

But while special teams might not have a direct correlation to success, there is a consistent track record showing it can be a significant supporting factor to wins. The Ravens under Harbaugh had the second-best special teams EPA during his tenure in Baltimore (2008-25). Only the New England Patriots were better.

The consistently strong special teams under Harbaugh contributed to 180 regular-season wins, fifth most during that span. The Patriots were first with 193 wins and three Super Bowl championships.

Of course, it helped on special teams that Harbaugh had perhaps the best kicker in NFL history with Justin Tucker from 2012 to 2024. That led to the most "clutch FGs" during that span with 27. Clutch field goals is defined as tying or go-ahead FG in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime.

But the Ravens' success extended beyond the kicker. They were top 10 in yards allowed per punt and kick return during Harbaugh's tenure. That is where players such as Campbell and Jones are expected to help. So are most, if not all, the young players on the Giants' roster.

Harbaugh is a big believer they can and must contribute. No more free scholarships.

"We believe that if you're not a good special teams player at some point in your career, it's pretty rare that you're a good football player," Harbaugh said during his Ravens tenure, via the team's website. "Almost all of our guys have come through the ranks on special teams here, now. It's expected."

Only one Giants draft pick from the past three years had more than two solo special teams tackles last season. That was Tyler Nubin with three.

It could indicate that perhaps there will be more concentration on special teams in the draft. Or overall. After all, Harbaugh is in charge now.