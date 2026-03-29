Commanders confident in LB core if vet Bobby Wagner leaves

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PHOENIX -- The Washington Commanders haven't ruled out a return by veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner -- but they also have moved forward with players at his position.

"We would never shut the door on him," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "We do feel like there's some players that are about to take off at [his] position."

Both Quinn and general manager Adam Peters spoke with Wagner before free agency to let him know of their plans -- for both him and the position.

Wagner started the last two seasons for Washington, finishing last season as only the third player in NFL history to record 2,000 tackles -- which he achieved late in a season finale win over Philadelphia. He has been named first-team All-Pro six times and second team five times while earning 10 Pro Bowl bids. He was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year this offseason.

Wagner was instrumental in helping lay a foundation the coaches wanted; he was one of the first free agents they pursued in Quinn's first offseason. Wagner developed a strong relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels and they sat next to one another in the front row during team meetings.

Wagner has said multiple times that he'd like to continue playing.

"He's like the most remarkable player and leader," Quinn said. "I wanted to make sure I said how important he was to me to come here together, like what standards could look like. And then yes, like what Adam said to him and some others, 'We're going to leave the door open and we'll see what that looks like over the time ahead.'"

Washington expressed the same sentiment to tight end Zach Ertz, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. But as with Wagner, the likely scenario for Ertz would be if something happens to another player and they have a pressing need. The Commanders signed Chig Okonkwo in free agency to pair with returnees John Bates and Ben Sinnott.

At linebacker, Washington signed Leo Chenal and it has been encouraged by Jordan Magee, a fifth-round pick in 2024. Quinn said both Chenal and Magee could play middle linebacker as well as outside. Though Magee did not play middle linebacker in games, he did work there in practice when Wagner would take rest days because of an injured knee.

Quinn said of Magee, "I have seen the initial quickness to close and make plays and so he's put in the work and has been trained side by side with [Wagner]. I'm excited to see what he can do. I really am."

And Quinn said Chenal, who started 44 games in four years with Kansas City, will help in multiple ways.

"I loved what I saw when he was going forward, the aggressive nature, he was square, he's a strong, secure tackler," Quinn said. "He's got size, he's strong and he can blitz."