Browns GM: Myles Garrett contract tweak unrelated to a trade

Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee and reports the Browns are not trading Myles Garrett, with the modification in his contract language being done for cap flexibility. (2:24)

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PHOENIX -- The modified language in Myles Garrett's contract is unrelated to a possible trade for the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Sunday.

In the amended terms that were first reported by ESPN's Field Yates, the date for option bonuses to be exercised in Garrett's contract was pushed back from the 15th day of each league year to seven days before the regular season each year. The payment of those bonuses was also modified in a way that benefits Garrett. The change would make a trade after June 1, in which the dead cap hit could be split into the 2026 and 2027 seasons, more palatable for Cleveland.

Berry did not explain the reasoning for the contract change but said it was not a precursor to a trade.

"If we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn't have needed to make a contract adjustment," Berry said from the NFL's annual meeting. "So it doesn't have anything to do with that."

"Myles is a career Brown," Berry later said. "He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

Garrett, 30, agreed to a four-year contract extension last March, ending a standoff with the Browns that started in February 2025 when he had requested a trade from Cleveland. Berry said Sunday that he believes Garrett and the organization are on good terms.

Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year last month after setting the NFL's single-season sack record with 23 last season. He also won the award in 2023, when he led the NFL with 33 tackles for loss. He is the ninth player to win multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards since it was first issued in 1971 and the only active player to do so.