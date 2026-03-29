Lynch says 49ers' injury conspiracy a 'big nothing burger'

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PHOENIX -- A few days after the San Francisco 49ers' season ended, general manager John Lynch vowed to investigate anything and everything that might have contributed to the team's avalanche of injuries in 2025.

That included the viral online theory that an electrical substation near the team's training facility at Levi's Stadium was having adverse effects on the players.

Speaking Sunday afternoon at the NFL's annual meetings, Lynch ruled out the substation theory and provided tangible steps the team is taking to attempt to reduce future injuries.

According to Lynch, the Niners hired an independent scientist to study the substation and see whether there was anything to the idea that the facility could be contributing to their injuries.

"It basically was a big nothing burger," Lynch said. "We're in a safe place of work. ... It's a normal place of work. It's a normal gym. We are safe, we're healthy, and we feel really good about that.

"That was important to us, not just to turn a blind eye, but to look into it because it's our players' wellness. It's not only our players' wellness, it's coaches, it's staff, all that. And it's encouraging."

According to the Niners, the scientist -- whose name and affiliation was not made available and whom the team says has "over 45 years of experience studying electromagnetic fields and their effects" -- was given access to the entire facility. He then used "lab grade equipment" to read electromagnetic output and took measurements in any space that players occupy when at the facility.

Those readings, according to the 49ers, showed that the facility was 400 times below the threshold of what would be considered an unsafe working environment. The facility, according to the scientist, had exposure levels similar to what you would find in a "typical workplace or commercial gym" and a person would get a higher exposure level from a vacuum cleaner, hair dryer or microwave oven.

"I felt like it would be that way, but it's encouraging that it came out in a good place," Lynch said. Lynch added that the team did not receive a single question from a free agent about the electrical substation theory, noting that he was ready with the scientist's findings if needed.

Lynch said the team is still taking steps to improve the injury issues that have plagued it for the better part of the past decade and hit particularly hard in 2025.

Last season, San Francisco lost three of its best players -- defensive end Nick Bosa (torn ACL), linebacker Fred Warner (broken ankle) and tight end George Kittle (torn Achilles) to season-ending injuries. First-round pick Mykel Williams (torn ACL) also missed a big chunk of the season and quarterback Brock Purdy (turf toe variant), receivers Ricky Pearsall (sprained knee and ankle) and Jauan Jennings (rib, shoulder and ankle injuries) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (groin tear) all had lengthy absences.

According to OverTheCap, the 49ers had 20 players on a reserve list during the season, accounting for more than $95 million in adjusted annual value on their contracts, the highest amount in the league by nearly $20 million.

In 2024 and 2020, the Niners led the league in adjusted games lost, a statistic that estimates the impact of injuries on teams.

After the NFLPA's annual report card revealed that Niners players gave both the training staff and training room a C-minus grade, Lynch said San Francisco is spending $9 million to improve its rehab and recovery facilities, with much of that being dedicated to more sizable water-related options like cold plunges, pools and underwater treadmills.

In addition, Lynch said that while the team isn't changing its training staff, it is adding three physical therapists in a hiring process that is ongoing.

"When you have a year like we did, you're always looking, you're never staying the same," Lynch said. "You're getting better or you're getting worse. And sometimes those years just happen, but then the report card thing, we think we have really good people, but again, you can't just say, 'Well, we have good people.'

"Obviously, the players in that report, a lot of it goes with the facilities. ... I think the modern-day athlete wants more one-on-one attention. And so that's something throughout the surveys when we dug deeper, I think it was not enough personnel. Now we were well staffed, but we weren't at the top of the league. Now we'll be up there. That's of the utmost importance, the health and safety of our players, the performance of our players. We're putting everything into that."

Lynch also said Bosa and Williams are recovering well from their torn ACLs and should be ready to participate at the start of training camp in some capacity, even if on modified schedules. And for the first time, Lynch suggested that Kittle, who suffered his injury in the team's NFC wild-card win over the Eagles on Jan. 11, could be available to start the season.

"I think we're hopeful for Week 1," Lynch said. "He's progressing at a good rate."