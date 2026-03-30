Source: Browns opt not to sign AJ Epenesa after physical

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PHOENIX -- The Cleveland Browns will not be signing AJ Epenesa, with the team uncomfortable finalizing the deal after the veteran defensive end had his physical, a source told ESPN on Sunday.

The Browns had agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with Epenesa on March 18, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time. Epenesa visited the Browns' facility last Monday, per the NFL's transaction wire, but the deal was not finalized.

Epenesa was expected to add depth to the Browns' defensive line rotation after Cameron Thomas signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason.

Epenesa, 27, played all six of his NFL seasons with the Bills. Originally a second-round pick by Buffalo in the 2020 NFL draft, he was a reliable member of the team's defensive line rotation over the years and a strong backup, playing 91 games (19 starts).

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.