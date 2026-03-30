Eagles GM Howie Roseman: 'A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles'

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PHOENIX -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had a stock answer for every A.J. Brown question he fielded from the local media at the league meetings Sunday, opting for a neutral response amid the ongoing trade speculation.

"I understand that there's interest in the A.J. Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock," he said. "But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest but my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles."

It wasn't quite as strong of a statement as he has delivered previously, like in January when he said: "It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J. is a great player. I think from my perspective, that's what we're going out and looking for when we go out here in free agency, in the draft, just trying to find great players who love football, and he's that guy."

Brown's frustrations with the offense have been well-documented, bubbling to the surface via cryptic social media posts or during media scrums the past two seasons, even amid winning streaks.

He declined to speak to the media in the latter stages of the year, coinciding with his on-field meeting with CEO Jeffrey Lurie in mid-November when he promised he would stop complaining publicly.

Speculation has swirled for much of the offseason that Brown could be on the move, with the New England Patriots as the most commonly discussed destination. Philadelphia is financially incentivized to wait until at least June 1 to officially strike a deal. The dead cap hit is north of $40 million to trade him before June 1, compared to around $20 million after.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have to go about the business of constructing their roster for the 2026 season -- something that isn't impeded by the uncertainty around Brown, Roseman said.

"Roster construction from a macro perspective is going to be based on a vision. That vision doesn't change by one particular player," said Roseman.

Philadelphia added a pair of veteran receivers in Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore this offseason to join a receiver room currently led by Brown and DeVonta Smith. Moore is good friends with Brown dating back to their playing days at Ole Miss, but Roseman strongly indicated the signing had little or nothing to do with Moore's relationship with Brown.

"Everything we're doing is based on the particulars of the players. There's nothing we're doing to do favors [for] ... anyone. We're basing players based on what they can bring to the team," he said.

Brown finished with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 -- the fourth time he has eclipsed 1,000 yards in as many seasons since coming to Philadelphia. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion, and the only Eagle to post multiple seasons with 1,400-plus receiving yards -- the two highest marks in franchise history.