Saints coach Moore: Enough snaps for both Kamara, Etienne

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New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore says there will be enough snaps to go around for running backs Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne.

Moore, who spoke to the media at the NFL's league meeting Monday, was asked several questions about how the Saints will handle both running backs this season.

Kamara's future has been a topic of discussion since the Saints signed Etienne to a four-year deal worth $11.8 million per year on March 13. Etienne, 27, spent five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him with the 25th pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Kamara, who turns 31 on July 25, has one year remaining on his recently restructured contract that would pay him up to $11.5 million in salary and bonuses this year.

"Really excited about signing Travis. Obviously Alvin, we love Alvin. He means the world to all of us," Moore said. "Again, this is a full offseason process. Certainly we feel like, 'Hey, he's in that room.' You can find roles for all those different guys. We'll go through the whole offseason process and continue to grow and develop this team."

Kamara is coming off a season in which he had career lows in rushing yards (471), rushing touchdowns (one), receiving yards (186) and receiving touchdowns (zero) after missing six games due to knee and ankle injuries. He also missed the final three games of the 2024 season due to injury.

Moore said he was "not going to get into all that stuff" when asked about the possibility of Kamara retiring when asked earlier in March but said those conversations with him had not occurred. He also said that the team will "go through that whole process," in regard to Etienne and Kamara playing together.

On Monday, he said he had not had any recent conversations with Kamara since free agency, but said yes when asked if they were proceeding as if Kamara would be with the team in 2026.

"Well yeah, he's certainly on the roster and part of that running back room," Moore said. "We feel like there's ways you can manipulate all those guys and put them in plenty of situations, again, look at our season last year, look at probably just about every NFL season. Plenty of running backs play. Obviously we feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis in free agency, but there's still a lot of work to be had out there."

Two of Kamara's best seasons occurred when paired with running back Mark Ingram. Both backs had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2017, when Kamara was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kamara also had 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns when paired with Ingram in 2018.

Moore said the depth of the running back room is one of its strengths. In addition to Kamara and Etienne, it also includes Devin Neal, Audric Estime, Kendre Miller and the recently signed Ty Chandler.

"There's a lot of different ways we can do this," Moore said. "Our running back room, with the way last season went, a lot of those guys got experience, a lot of those guys played football. And so it's going to be a benefit for us that we've got a few guys, three or four guys that played meaningful snaps last year that are all coming back. And then you throw Travis into the mix and it's a great situation for us."