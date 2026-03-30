Cowboys unsure if George Pickens to attend offseason program

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PHOENIX -- The start of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason program isn't for a few weeks, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer does not have any assurances that franchise-tagged wide receiver George Pickens will be in attendance.

"And I haven't pushed that on him," Schottenheimer said from the NFL meetings in Phoenix. "I mean, again, we're all going through the process. It's almost April. We're still a couple weeks away. It's going to play out the way it plays out. Again, it's all voluntary. We'll see where it goes."

The Cowboys have not had discussions with Pickens' representatives regarding a multiyear deal after placing the $27.3 million tag on the receiver. Since the Cowboys did not place the exclusive tag on Pickens, he can still be signed as a free agent with a team agreeing to give up two first-round picks or another deal that would be amenable to the Cowboys.

Last year, in his first season as coach, Schottenheimer had to deal with the drama surrounding pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Parsons showed up for the first two days of the offseason program but did not work out. He attended the mandatory minicamp in June as well as training camp but did not practice before being dealt to the Green Bay Packers the week before the 2025 season began.

"Hey look, GP loves it here. We love GP," Schottenheimer said. "We have plans for GP to be here for a long time, so we'll let the business side of this thing play out and see where it goes."

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade last May, Pickens established career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine). He was named a second-team All-Pro as well as a Pro Bowler.

Schottenheimer's conversations with Pickens have been about how he's used in the offense more than if he will be with the team in the offseason program.

"What I learned about him [in 2025] was he likes to be moved around," Schottenhiemer said. "And we kind of learned that when CeeDee [Lamb] was out, quite honestly, because CeeDee's been the guy we've moved around. So when we had that stretch where he went crazy, we were moving him around. So he's excited about that. He's looking forward to that."