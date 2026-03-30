Kyle Shanahan says Niners get no 'benefit' from Australia trip

Robert Irwin joins Pat McAfee and reveals the Rams will take on the 49ers in the NFL's first-ever game in Australia. (0:54)

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PHOENIX -- Kyle Shanahan isn't thrilled that the San Francisco 49ers will open the 2026 season with a trip to Melbourne, Australia, to play the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking at the annual league meetings Monday morning, Shanahan was asked if he sees any positives in taking a 19- to 20-hour flight to play the Rams in Week 1 for the NFL's first regular-season game Down Under.

"I don't see any pro," the Niners coach said. "It's cool for the league to play globally. I think that's awesome. But as far as the team doing it, no, there's not much benefit to it. Sometimes it's nice to get a bye week after but doesn't happen in Week 1."

Indeed, the Niners will not have a bye after the Australia game, which is set for Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:35 p.m. ET. Because of the time difference, that contest will take place Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:35 a.m. local Melbourne time, with the 49ers then traveling back to the Bay Area afterward. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is hosting the game.

While the 49ers are still working through the travel logistics of the trip, they are expected to arrive in Australia five to seven days before that game, general manager John Lynch said Sunday.

"We may be going a little early," Lynch said. "They may be going later, but we're trying to look into everything to make it as comfortable [as possible]. It's kind of like there's a price to being a high-profile team with a lot of stars. The league wants us on prime time. They want to put us in situations. What I've learned, you have to advocate. I certainly do for our guys, but at some point, these are the cards you're dealt. Let's make it the best we possibly can."

The Rams, who are the home team for the contest, are also still finalizing plans but are expected to fly in much closer to game time than the 49ers.

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles in Melbourne is one of nine games on the league's international schedule in 2026 with the 49ers also slated to host an unnamed opponent in Mexico City in December.

"I was so fired up," Shanahan said, with more than a touch of sarcasm. "That was our goal to go 19 hours away to play a game. ... We'll deal with it. And I think there's [nine] international games. We've got two of them, so we're fired up about that."