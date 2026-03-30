Rams say they explored trading Adams, decided against it

LA Rams stars Kyren Williams and Kevin Dotson talk about their instant reactions when they found out MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford was returning in 2026. (2:03)

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PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that the team explored the possibility of trading wide receiver Davante Adams but ultimately decided it wasn't what was best for the team.

"If we felt like it was best for our team, we would have done that," McVay said from the league meetings on Monday. "But we didn't think it was best for our team."

Adams, who signed a two-year contract with the Rams in March 2024, led the league in receiving touchdowns last season despite missing three games.

McVay said the reports that the Rams explored trading Adams were accurate, but said, "We have discussions all the time."

"We really talked about some different avenues of onboarding other players and how it might affect Davante," McVay said.

McVay said he has talked to Adams about the possible trade conversations and said he believes that the receiver understands why they took place.

"There's a lot of stuff that's out there that's not accurate, but when there is at least some accuracy or some thought to it, you want to deal with that direct, honest, and open," McVay said. "And there's been instances where I wasn't as good about that in previous years, and so I don't want to make those same mistakes.

"And he's a grown man, and I think he understood that this is a part of this business, but I think what he also understood is at the end of the day, you're a Ram because this is what's best and I'm excited to move forward with him."

In his news conference at the league meetings, McVay also addressed the lawsuit filed against receiver Puka Nacua, saying the team has been aware of the incident since it happened on New Year's Eve. Last week, a woman in Los Angeles filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua alleging he made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" and later bit her on the shoulder.

McVay said the Rams are "continuing to gather all the information."

"But man, you guys know, I trust this kid's heart," McVay said. "Love him, put your arm around him, want to continue to help him grow and really get all the appropriate facts before I kind of rush to judgment on that particular situation."

Nacua, a fifth-round pick in 2023, is now eligible for a contract extension. Last week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to an extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

As the Rams have those discussions with Nacua, McVay said the receiver understands the responsibility in how he needs to represent the organization. In December, Nacua issued a statement apologizing for performing a gesture on an internet livestream that was "antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people."

"The play on the field is amazing," McVay said. "And then with what the play has dictated and determined, there's a responsibility in terms of representing all things, not exclusive to just that. He knows that. Those are the expectations and we're hopeful that that'll be something that this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow.

"And we are hopeful that he's a Ram for a really long time, but he understands what the responsibility is, not exclusive to just the production on the field."