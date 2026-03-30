Panthers expect Jonathan Brooks to be ready for OTAs, minicamp

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks, recovering from ACL surgery on his right knee for the second time since 2023, is expected to participate in offseason workouts and a June mini-camp.

Coach Dave Canales on Monday said the 2024 second-round pick out of Texas has progressed to the point where he's ready to "be put in a football scenario with other people around him.''

"I know what he looked like prior to the injury,'' Canales told reporters at the NFL's annual meeting being held in Phoenix. "I know what that player looks like, so I have that in the back of my mind. And that's a vision that I hope he has, too, so we can go and attack that.''

Brooks had his first surgery in November of 2023 while in college. Understanding that he might not be ready for the regular season, the Panthers selected Brooks with the 46th overall pick in the 2024 draft, and he missed all of the preseason and the first nine games before making his NFL debut on Nov. 24, 2024.

He then re-injured the knee against the Philadelphia Eagles in his third game and missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from surgery.

Brooks' expected return is one of several reasons why Carolina didn't push to re-sign Rico Dowdle, who led the team in rushing last season. The Panthers will enter offseason workouts with Chuba Hubbard, Brooks, free agent signee AJ Dillon and Trevor Etienne at the running back position.

"We'll make sure we do the right thing for Jonathon for sure," Canales said. "But I see the excitement. He's been in the building, he's been working out, full training with our guys. I know that he's excited about this opportunity.''