Sources: Browns pull proposal to allow pick trades five years out

Tim Hasselbeck discusses how the Cleveland Browns could use Myles Garrett's trade value to initiate a much-needed rebuild. (0:42)

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The Cleveland Browns have withdrawn their rule proposal to allow NFL teams to trade draft picks five years into the future instead of three, according to NFL Network.

The proposal would have been considered by owners this week at the NFL annual league meeting in Phoenix. At least 24 of the 32 teams would have needed to vote in favor for the proposal to have been approved.

Current NFL rules allow teams to trade draft picks up to three years into the future, compared to a seven-year window in the NBA.

A new crop of general managers has led to more trades in recent years, and this rule change would make that easier in the future. There have already been six first-round picks from this year's draft that have been traded with the latest coming when the Denver Broncos sent their first-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Browns had argued that the change would lead to a more active trade market and greater roster flexibility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.