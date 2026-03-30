Robert Kraft sets expectation for the 2026 Patriots

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SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft regularly expresses his optimism at the NFL's annual meeting, but even he acknowledged 2025 and a trip to Super Bowl LX wasn't what he expected.

"The team way overachieved what any of us thought would happen. It was wonderful," Kraft said Monday from the Arizona Biltmore. "Winning that [AFC] championship game in Denver, when we have such a past history of difficulty winning in Denver, it was very special. So proud of this team and most of them are still young."

Kraft is already bracing for a more challenging 2026 season.

"We have a pretty tough -- I think the hardest -- schedule, a lot of West Coast travel," Kraft said. "My objective every year is we make the playoffs, and we saw last year, when you're privileged to make the playoffs, anything can happen."

The Patriots will play nine road games in 2026, with the longest trips to face the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. Other road games come against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and AFC East opponents in the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Home games come against the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, in addition to the division opponents.

Kraft's remarks, which included his support for an 18-game regular season that included two bye weeks, came after he and Jonathan Kraft had a private, off-the-record session with reporters Monday morning on the state of the franchise. Such conversations are commonplace at the NFL annual meeting, where owners, personnel executives and head coaches come together to set the stage for the upcoming season while officially reviewing the prior year.

Mike Vrabel -- front row, fourth from left. https://t.co/tJw6swMU4n — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 30, 2026

The new season also marks a new beginning with coaches, players and personnel staff moving into the newly constructed New Balance Athletics Center -- located immediately next to Gillette Stadium -- last week.

"I think it's very special [and] will give our coaching staff and players reasons to celebrate the efficiency and what can go on there. It's right on the [practice] field," Kraft said.

In addition to the Krafts, the Patriots also have coach Mike Vrabel (who will meet with reporters Tuesday morning), executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher in attendance.

In an appearance on the "Up & Adams" Show on Monday, Wolf addressed speculation on a possible trade for Eagles receiver A.J. Brown by saying they "haven't had any conversations about that in a long time."

Wolf also acknowledged how the Patriots are now eligible to sign cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a contract extension for the first time. Wolf noted Gonzalez is "really just scratching the surface" and "already up there as an elite talent."

While Gonzalez is now eligible for an extension, quarterback Drake Maye won't be until next offseason.

"We're lucky to have those two players, and I hope and believe they'll be with us for the long term," Kraft said.