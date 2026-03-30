Shedeur Sanders changes number back to 2 for 2026 season

Why Stephen A. is not confident in Shedeur being Week 1 starter (2:20)

Open Extended Reactions

New year, new number for Shedeur Sanders.

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that the second-year quarterback will return to the No. 2 jersey for 2026, donning the number he had worn throughout his football career until his rookie season.

Sanders wore the No. 12 jersey in his first NFL season, as 2 was taken by veteran wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, who is currently unsigned as a free agent.

Sanders reacted to the news by posting "#2" on X and photos of him in a Browns jersey with the number on Instagram, captioning it: "Thank you GOD." His father, Deion, commented: "Yes Lawd!"

Throughout high school and college, Sanders had worn No. 2 and even incorporated it into his branding. Colorado, where Sanders played two seasons, retired his jersey last April.

The 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders started the final seven games of the season for the Browns as they went 3-4. He is expected to compete with Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel for Cleveland's starting quarterback spot in 2026.