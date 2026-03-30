McCarthy says Aaron Rodgers in good place as he weighs future

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss how talks with Aaron Rodgers have been going. (2:22)

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PHOENIX -- Amid uncertainty surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback position as Aaron Rodgers weighs a decision about his future, coach Mike McCarthy said he's "comfortable with the dialogue that's occurred."

McCarthy, who coached Rodgers for 13 years in Green Bay, said he has spoken with the quarterback "weekly, every couple of days," and he added their conversations have been similar to conversations the pair have had over the years.

"Just like they always are, life, football, what's going on at the facility," he said of the nature of their talks. "So he's really engaged with what's going on.

" ... I would just say he's in a very positive space. We'll just continue to engage in conversations."

While McCarthy didn't add any specifics about Rodgers' timeline, Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he expects a decision from Rodgers before the NFL draft, which kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 23.

"When I talked to him and [general manager] Omar [Khan] talked to him, he told us he wasn't going to take as long this year as he did last year [to make a decision]," Rooney told the paper. "I'm not 100% sure what that means, but I expect something before the draft."

Asked Monday if the Steelers would consider drafting a quarterback next month, Khan said, "all options are on the table."

A year ago, Rodgers visited the Steelers' practice facility on March 21 as he weighed his future, but he waited more than two months before signing a one-year contract with the organization just before mandatory minicamp. Rodgers, who threw 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 16 games with the Steelers, told Pittsburgh brass in 2025 that his decision was delayed as he dealt with personal matters involving people in his inner circle.

Asked about contributing factors to Rodgers' prolonged decision-making process this year, McCarthy declined to elaborate.

"I think he's in a really good spot in his life," the coach said, "but he's 42."

McCarthy added that he and Khan have talked about contingency plans if Rodgers ultimately decides to retire.

"I think like anything, people talk about having a plan," he said. "I think you have to have a system of player acquisition. We do every position. So you got to be able to adjust. You got to be proactive with that thought process. ... There really aren't too many scenarios we haven't talked about."