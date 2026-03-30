Haslam: Deshaun Watson has 'great chance' to be Browns' starter

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PHOENIX -- One year after calling the trade for Deshaun Watson a "big swing-and-miss," Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on Monday told a group of local reporters at the NFL's league meetings that Watson has a "great chance" and a "fresh start" with first-year coach Todd Monken.

Haslam's comments last year came in the aftermath of Watson's season-ending Achilles tear in October 2024, which marked the second consecutive season that he suffered a season-ending injury (he had season-ending shoulder surgery in November 2023). Watson missed the entirety of the 2025 season after he re-tore his Achilles and underwent a second surgery in January 2025. But the 30-year-old is now healthy and expected to compete with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to be the Browns' starting quarterback.

"Deshaun has a great chance, fresh start, offensive-minded coach, who has in his past been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful," Haslam said. "So, Deshaun has a great chance to do that now. We talked to him the other day, he said he weighs the [least] he has in several years. He's in great shape, he'll be [in Cleveland] on April 7 when we start [the offseason workout program]. Let's see what Deshaun can do. We're all excited."

Suspension and injures have limited Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans, to just 19 games since the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million in March 2022. Since joining Cleveland, his 33.1 Total QBR would rank last among qualifying passers. The Browns will pay Watson a $46 million salary in 2026 but recently restructured his contract to lower what was set to be an NFL-high $80.7 million cap hit this upcoming season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry previously said that all of Cleveland's quarterbacks will be expected to compete for the starting job. Monken has spoken of giving Watson the "benefit of the doubt" as a former elite player.

Haslam said Watson "threw the ball well" during a three-week span late in the 2025 season when he was designated to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list. Cleveland opened Watson's practice window with the intention of getting him practice reps before the offseason workout program this spring.

"You got to do it in games, under pressure, et cetera, but he threw the ball well," Haslam said.