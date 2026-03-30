Vikings to exercise fifth-year option on Jordan Addison's deal

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Minnesota Vikings will exercise the fifth-year option on receiver Jordan Addison's contract, interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said Monday.

That means Addison is now signed through the 2027 season. The No. 23 pick of the 2023 draft, Addison will earn $2.6 million in 2026 and is now on the books for $18 million in 2027.

"He's a really important player for us and impact player," Brzezinski said.

Addison has been a productive receiver opposite Justin Jefferson through the first three seasons of his career. Among receivers from the 2023 draft class, he ranks first in touchdown receptions (22), fifth in catches (175) and fifth in yards per game (52.1).

Deciding the timing of a potential contract extension could be a more difficult process. Addison has had three encounters with police since joining the Vikings. He also was benched for the first quarter of the Vikings' Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns in London last season after missing a walkthrough practice the previous week.

In July 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway. He agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. He paid $686 in fines. Almost exactly one year later, Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car on a freeway near Los Angeles International Airport.

Ultimately, he pleaded no contest to what is colloquially known as a "wet reckless" charge. In California, where Addison was cited, that meant he pleaded no contest to reckless driving with the involvement of alcohol. Addison was placed on probation for 12 months, paid a $390 fine and was required to complete two online courses. The NFL suspended him for three games.

Addison was arrested in January near Tampa for misdemeanor trespassing, but the charges were later dropped.