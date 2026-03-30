Jaguars to balance Travis Hunter's daily reps in OTAs

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PHOENIX -- Whenever Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter is cleared to return to the practice field this spring, he will be spending more time each day taking reps on both sides of the ball.

That's a change from his rookie season, when he spent the bulk of OTAs and minicamp on offense because the Jaguars wanted him to learn the offense first, because it was more complex.

He practiced defense at one of the four OTAs that were open to the media and also flipped to defense for the last few periods of the final minicamp practice.

"I think we're going to blend the offseason schedule with him a little bit better than we did last year, which was more of like focusing per day on one side of the ball," Coen said Monday at the NFL's annual meetings. "As we did it in-season, where he was more back and forth [on both sides of the ball] throughout the day, that may be a little bit more where we're trending."

Coen said he's not yet sure whether Hunter, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury in 2025, will be medically cleared to return for OTAs, which will begin in May. He added that Hunter is "very well ahead of where things are progressing and where he's supposed to be. And I know the docs and athletic trainers feel really good about him."

Hunter's last game was his best offensive performance as a pro; he caught eight passes for 104 yards and his first NFL touchdown during a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner finished with 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown and had 15 tackles and three pass breakups. He played 67% of the team's offensive snaps and 36% of the defensive snaps until his injury.