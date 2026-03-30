GM Ballard: There's 'scenario' where Richardson stays with Colts

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PHOENIX -- Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.'s future with the Indianapolis Colts is murky, at best, given recent developments.

But general manager Chris Ballard on Monday declined to rule out the possibility of Richardson -- the fourth selection in the 2023 draft -- remaining with the Colts in 2026 when pressed on the issue at the NFL annual league meeting.

Asked if there was a scenario where Richardson could remain with Indianapolis, Ballard said, "There's definitely a scenario there. He's a good dude and he's talented. I mean, I still want good for Anthony, man. I still think he's got a lot in him. He's had some freaking bad luck, but I still think Anthony has got a lot of ability and he's maturing and growing. He's still young.

"Anytime you take a quarterback that high ... the expectations, it's hard to live up to them no matter who you are."

Ballard met with Richardson's representative during the scouting combine and authorized him and his client to speak with other teams in regard to a potential trade. No deal is imminent and it's unclear whether one will materialize. A source told ESPN the Green Bay Packers are among the teams most interested, given their uncertain backup quarterback situation.

But Richardson's future in Indianapolis has become less clear in recent months. The franchise's commitment to Daniel Jones as the starter for the foreseeable future means Richardson cannot compete for the starting job. And, 2025 rookie Riley Leonard is now seen as a viable No. 2 quarterback given his development in practice and in his lone start, in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Ballard's intentions on Richardson might have been revealed when he said he is still open to the idea of adding another quarterback in light of Jones' recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. The Colts are optimistic about Jones' return timeline, but it remains possible he might not be ready to start in Week 1. The idea of adding another quarterback would not compute if Richardson was on the roster to start the season.

Elsewhere, Ballard addressed his own future, which has been the subject of much debate among the team's fan base. Ballard, hired in 2017, is entering the final year of his contract and is not expected to be extended before the season. After just one playoff victory in his tenure and five straight seasons without making the playoffs, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has said she expects progress in 2026.

Will that prompt Ballard to make a dramatic change in his approach out of desperation?

"I don't make decisions based on my job," he said. "I wouldn't do that for the franchise. That's not the right thing for the organization. You try to make good, sound decisions that you think are in the long-term best interest of the franchise. I would do that whether I had a five-year deal in front of me or I'm in the last week of my deal.

"I want good for the Indianapolis Colts. OK? And eventually my time will be up at this place and that's part of it and that's OK. When they tell me I'm not the guy for the job and I'm not good enough for it, we'll deal with that. But I'm still as confident as I've ever been. I still believe in what we do."