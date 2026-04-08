NFL fifth-year option tracker: 2023 first-round draft class

Stephen A. Smith congratulates the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba on becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. (1:16)

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The deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of 2023 first-round draft picks is May 1.

Teams have to decide whether to keep the 31 players below for a fifth season. If the team declines the option, 2026 will be the last season on the rookie contract, making the player a free agent in 2027. If the option is picked up, the player remains under contract for 2027.

We are tracking the entire 2023 class -- which had only 31 picks after the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection for violations of league policies relating to the integrity of the game -- and updating as teams make their decisions.

What is a fifth-year option?

According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 collective bargaining agreement allows teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: basic, playing time, one Pro Bowl and multiple Pro Bowls.

The 2023 first-round draft class

The Panthers will pick up the fifth-year option on Young and discuss whether a contract extension makes sense from the "big-picture view,'' general manager Dan Morgan said in January. The option keeps the top pick of the 2023 draft under contract through 2027, when he'll be guaranteed $26.5 million.

The Texans have exercised Stroud's option, a source told ESPN's Field Yates. Stroud will earn $25.9 million in 2027.

No. 3: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Texans

The Texans also exercised Anderson's option, a source told Yates. Anderson will be due $21.5 million in 2027.

The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's option in March. Seattle is expected to discuss a long-term extension with the cornerback. The option for Witherspoon is expected to be worth approximately $21.2 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

Forbes was drafted by the Commanders but was waived in 2024 and picked up by the Rams.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at the league meetings in Arizona that the Patriots plan to pick up Gonzalez's $18.1 million option for 2027. The team is also also in contract extension negotiations with the cornerback.

No. 18: Jack Campbell, LB, Lions

The Seahawks exercised Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option for 2027 -- worth approximately $23.9 million. A week later, Seattle signed him to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. With this new agreement, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2031 season.

The Vikings will exercise Addison's fifth-year option, interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said. Addison will earn $2.6 million in 2026 and is now on the books for $18 million in 2027.

According to general manager Brandon Beane, the Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on Kincaid -- which would pay him $8.1 million for the 2027 season.

No. 26: Mazi Smith, DT, Jets

Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys but was traded to the Jets at the 2025 trade deadline in a package for Quinnen Williams.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone announced the team will be exercising Harrison's option, which is estimated at $19 million.

No. 30: Nolan Smith Jr., Edge, Eagles