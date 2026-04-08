        <
        >

          NFL fifth-year option tracker: 2023 first-round draft class

          play
          Stephen A: JSN 'deserves every penny' of record contract (1:16)

          Stephen A. Smith congratulates the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba on becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. (1:16)

          • ESPN staffApr 8, 2026, 05:19 PM

          The deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of 2023 first-round draft picks is May 1.

          Teams have to decide whether to keep the 31 players below for a fifth season. If the team declines the option, 2026 will be the last season on the rookie contract, making the player a free agent in 2027. If the option is picked up, the player remains under contract for 2027.

          We are tracking the entire 2023 class -- which had only 31 picks after the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection for violations of league policies relating to the integrity of the game -- and updating as teams make their decisions.

          What is a fifth-year option?

          According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 collective bargaining agreement allows teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: basic, playing time, one Pro Bowl and multiple Pro Bowls.

          The 2023 first-round draft class

          No. 1 pick: Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

          The Panthers will pick up the fifth-year option on Young and discuss whether a contract extension makes sense from the "big-picture view,'' general manager Dan Morgan said in January. The option keeps the top pick of the 2023 draft under contract through 2027, when he'll be guaranteed $26.5 million.

          No. 2: C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

          The Texans have exercised Stroud's option, a source told ESPN's Field Yates. Stroud will earn $25.9 million in 2027.

          No. 3: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Texans

          The Texans also exercised Anderson's option, a source told Yates. Anderson will be due $21.5 million in 2027.

          No. 4: Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, Indianapolis Colts

          No. 5: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

          The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's option in March. Seattle is expected to discuss a long-term extension with the cornerback. The option for Witherspoon is expected to be worth approximately $21.2 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

          No. 6: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Arizona Cardinals

          No. 7: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders

          No. 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

          No. 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

          No. 10: Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears

          No. 11: Peter Skoronski, G, Tennessee Titans

          No. 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

          No. 13: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Green Bay Packers

          No. 14: Broderick Jones, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

          No. 15: Will McDonald IV, Edge, New York Jets

          No. 16: Emmanuel Forbes Jr, CB, Los Angeles Rams

          Forbes was drafted by the Commanders but was waived in 2024 and picked up by the Rams.

          No. 17: Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

          Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at the league meetings in Arizona that the Patriots plan to pick up Gonzalez's $18.1 million option for 2027. The team is also also in contract extension negotiations with the cornerback.

          No. 18: Jack Campbell, LB, Lions

          No. 19: Calijah Kancey, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

          The Seahawks exercised Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option for 2027 -- worth approximately $23.9 million. A week later, Seattle signed him to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. With this new agreement, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2031 season.

          No. 21: Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

          No. 22: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

          No. 23: Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

          The Vikings will exercise Addison's fifth-year option, interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said. Addison will earn $2.6 million in 2026 and is now on the books for $18 million in 2027.

          No. 24: Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants

          No. 25: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

          According to general manager Brandon Beane, the Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on Kincaid -- which would pay him $8.1 million for the 2027 season.

          No. 26: Mazi Smith, DT, Jets

          Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys but was traded to the Jets at the 2025 trade deadline in a package for Quinnen Williams.

          No. 27: Anton Harrison, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

          Jaguars general manager James Gladstone announced the team will be exercising Harrison's option, which is estimated at $19 million.

          No. 28: Myles Murphy, Edge, Cincinnati Bengals

          No. 29: Bryan Bresee, DT, New Orleans Saints

          No. 30: Nolan Smith Jr., Edge, Eagles

          No. 31: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs