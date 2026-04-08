NFL fifth-year option tracker: 2023 first-round draft class

The deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of 2023 first-round draft picks is May 1.
Teams have to decide whether to keep the 31 players below for a fifth season. If the team declines the option, 2026 will be the last season on the rookie contract, making the player a free agent in 2027. If the option is picked up, the player remains under contract for 2027.
We are tracking the entire 2023 class -- which had only 31 picks after the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection for violations of league policies relating to the integrity of the game -- and updating as teams make their decisions.
What is a fifth-year option?
According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 collective bargaining agreement allows teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: basic, playing time, one Pro Bowl and multiple Pro Bowls.
The 2023 first-round draft class
No. 1 pick: Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers will pick up the fifth-year option on Young and discuss whether a contract extension makes sense from the "big-picture view,'' general manager Dan Morgan said in January. The option keeps the top pick of the 2023 draft under contract through 2027, when he'll be guaranteed $26.5 million.
No. 2: C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
The Texans have exercised Stroud's option, a source told ESPN's Field Yates. Stroud will earn $25.9 million in 2027.
No. 3: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Texans
The Texans also exercised Anderson's option, a source told Yates. Anderson will be due $21.5 million in 2027.
No. 4: Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, Indianapolis Colts
No. 5: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's option in March. Seattle is expected to discuss a long-term extension with the cornerback. The option for Witherspoon is expected to be worth approximately $21.2 million, according to OverTheCap.com.
No. 6: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Arizona Cardinals
No. 7: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
No. 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
No. 10: Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears
No. 11: Peter Skoronski, G, Tennessee Titans
No. 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
No. 13: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Green Bay Packers
No. 14: Broderick Jones, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 15: Will McDonald IV, Edge, New York Jets
No. 16: Emmanuel Forbes Jr, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Forbes was drafted by the Commanders but was waived in 2024 and picked up by the Rams.
No. 17: Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots
Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at the league meetings in Arizona that the Patriots plan to pick up Gonzalez's $18.1 million option for 2027. The team is also also in contract extension negotiations with the cornerback.
No. 18: Jack Campbell, LB, Lions
No. 19: Calijah Kancey, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
The Seahawks exercised Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option for 2027 -- worth approximately $23.9 million. A week later, Seattle signed him to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. With this new agreement, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2031 season.
No. 21: Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
No. 22: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
No. 23: Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings will exercise Addison's fifth-year option, interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said. Addison will earn $2.6 million in 2026 and is now on the books for $18 million in 2027.
No. 24: Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants
No. 25: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
According to general manager Brandon Beane, the Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on Kincaid -- which would pay him $8.1 million for the 2027 season.
No. 26: Mazi Smith, DT, Jets
Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys but was traded to the Jets at the 2025 trade deadline in a package for Quinnen Williams.
No. 27: Anton Harrison, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone announced the team will be exercising Harrison's option, which is estimated at $19 million.