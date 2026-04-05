Jets leaning toward LB Arvell Reese with second overall pick

Kimberley A. Martin and Stephen A. Smith debate Aaron Glenn’s statement that Geno Smith will lead the Jets to the “promised land.” (2:19)

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A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Looking out for No. 2: The incessant chatter about Aaron Glenn, Geno Smith and the quarterback position in general has overshadowed the most pressing matter facing the Jets: deciding who to select with the second overall pick in the draft come April 23.

General manager Darren Mougey said they haven't identified that player yet. After listening to Glenn, then gathering a few crumbs at the NFL spring meetings in Phoenix, it feels like Ohio State's Arvell Reese is the best fit.

A couple of comments from Glenn jumped out. Discussing his plans for a revamped defensive scheme, he confirmed that he's planning to employ multiple fronts, including a new 3-4 look. He said they will use "a little bit of everything," which requires players with scheme flexibility.

One of Reese's strengths is his ability to play multiple spots. In his final season at Ohio State, he played 238 snaps as an inside (off-ball) linebacker and 356 as an outside linebacker. Glenn could use him as a chess piece, moving him around to keep the offense guessing -- seemingly an ideal fit in a hybrid scheme.

Reese didn't produce eye-popping stats (6.5 sacks in 97 pass rushes), but his measurables are outstanding -- 6-foot-4, 241 pounds with 4.46 speed in the 40-yard dash. Many talent evaluators rave about his football instincts and wide array of skills. When it came to Reese, Glenn, a former scout, was asked how he weighs modest production versus elite traits.

"The first thing is, man, the traits -- arm length, weight, speed, ankle flexion -- like all those things that you're trying to look at," said Glenn, adding: "And then does he have the football character that allows himself to be coached, to be able to do those things? All those things have to be evaluated when you're looking at a guy like that."

Glenn mentioned Houston Texans star Danielle Hunter as an example of a player who has thrived despite mediocre college stats. Hunter recorded only 3.5 sacks in three seasons at LSU, but his NFL résumé is dynamic -- 114.5 sacks in 10 years.

"His stats weren't up there, but he had all the traits and he's had a coach that can coach him to be where he's at right now," Glenn said of Hunter. "So I look at [Reese] the same way. Man, it's a combination of the traits and this combination of the football character again. Is that player coachable enough to be able to do the things that you want him to do to be successful?"

The Jets should have a good feel for Reese's character. Ten days ago, team officials dined with Reese in Columbus, Ohio, and spent extra time with him at Ohio State's pro day.

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles also figure to draw consideration at No. 2 overall. Bailey was highly productive (FBS-leading 14.5 sacks), but he was essentially a one-position player with some questions about his run-stopping ability.

Styles was predominately an off-ball linebacker, but he has speed (4.46) for a player his size (6-5, 244), which is why some scouts believe he'd be as versatile as Reese on the NFL level. Truth be told, he may have been better than Reese on a down-to-down basis at Ohio State.

The analytics-based ESPN draft predictor says Reese is the prohibitive favorite, with better than a 70% chance of being picked by the Jets at No. 2. Bailey is second at 10%. The Predictor uses data from Scouts, Inc. grades, expert mock drafts and team needs.

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese is in the mix for the Jets with the second overall pick. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

2. Fit to be Ty-ed: In case you're wondering, the Predictor has Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (12%) as a slight favorite with the 16th pick, acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the Sauce Gardner trade. Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (10.5%) and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (9.5%) are next up.

3. Built for it: Glenn is taking a lot of heat for his headline-making comment about Smith. For those who missed it, Glenn said, "I just feel like he's the guy that's going to lead us to the promised land."

That prompted a "He-said-what?" reaction at the NFL meetings. A month earlier, Glenn was mocked for saying that playcalling is his "superpower."

Yes, the media scrutiny in New York can be unforgiving, especially for the coach of the Jets. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, the Jets' coach from 2015 to 2018, certainly knows the landscape.

"It can get to certain people if you're not built the right way," said Bowles, who is close to Glenn. "He's built the right way, and I don't think it will get to him.

"I think he handles it very well. I think he understands that he's building from the ground up and his attitude and positivity are great. He has to get the pieces he needs, and I think he's working on that.

"I think you'll see great strides from him," Bowles continued. "He's an outstanding coach, he's an outstanding guy and he's an outstanding leader, and I think those guys are going to buy in and follow him. I think he's going to really be successful."

4. Silent boss: Owner Woody Johnson, who typically speaks with reporters at the spring meetings, was conspicuously silent. He hasn't talked to the media since October at the fall meetings, where he created a firestorm by essentially blaming quarterback Justin Fields for the 0-7 start. Perhaps Johnson has decided to stay in the background, letting his football people deal with the media.

5. High tech: The Jets are using artificial intelligence in their player evaluation process. Glenn didn't give any specifics, except to say it's helping to streamline their process. He credited new offensive assistant Thomas Merkle, who has a master's degree from Stanford, with spearheading the effort.

"Just inputting information into the system and being able to move efficiently and faster has been really good for us," Glenn said.

A suggested question for ChatGPT: Who's the best ball hawk in the draft, the player best equipped to reverse a long interception drought?

6. Help for Garrett: One of the takeaways from the Phoenix meetings is how much the Jets are counting on Adonai Mitchell, currently their No. 2 wide receiver after Garrett Wilson. The internal hope is that Mitchell, acquired in the Gardner trade, can elevate his game after a full offseason with the team.

That said, they're thin at receiver and it still would be an upset if they don't draft one in the first or second round. The second round hasn't been kind to the Jets. Their most recent wide receiver picks: Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Devin Smith and Stephen Hill.

7. Taylor-made: Glenn said his exit interview with Mason Taylor at the end of the season was "one of the realest conversations" he's ever had with a rookie. Taylor cited specific areas where he needs to improve and urged Glenn to hold him accountable.

Taylor grew up in the game -- he's the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor -- which probably explains his mature attitude. His rookie year was solid (44 catches), but there's still plenty of room for improvement.

"I think Mason's going to have a hell of a year," Glenn said.

Tight end Mason Taylor had 44 receptions to lead the New York Jets in 2025. Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images

8. Adults in the room: Everybody knew before free agency that the priority was to add veteran leadership on defense. They paid a premium for it, doling out $40 million in guarantees for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis and David Onyemata.

Then came this eye-opening quote from Glenn, who said the additions "bring a certain level of adult to our team that we need" -- a brutally candid assessment of last year's group.

9. QB2 update: They could add a veteran backup before the draft, according to Mougey. One team to watch is the Tennessee Titans, who have four quarterbacks after adding Mitchell Trubisky and Hendon Hooker. Will Levis, a 2023 second-round pick, could be the odd man out. He didn't play last season due to shoulder surgery, but he's said to be healthy.

10. Global Jets: An international game isn't out of the realm of possibility. The Detroit Lions have a game in Munich against a yet-to-be named opponent; the Jets are on their 2026 schedule (a Lions home game).