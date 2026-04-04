Texans' Ryans 'excited' by how Stroud has attacked offseason

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HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans feels confident that quarterback C.J. Stroud has learned from his most recent playoff woes.

When the Houston Texans coach spoke to reporters at the annual league meetings earlier this week, he acknowledged his quarterback had a rough playoff stretch. Stroud threw four interceptions in a divisional round loss against the New England Patriots and recorded five fumbles (two lost) and an interception in the wild-card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Ryans said he feels his fourth-year quarterback has grown from that experience.

"C.J. is a young quarterback," Ryans said. "Being young in his career, he's gained a ton of valuable experience and a ton of playoff experience, and seeing that it hasn't gone as we would like it to go there in the playoffs. Of course, you always want to win it all, but when you go through those difficult moments, those tough times, you learn from them. I know C.J. has learned from those moments."

Stroud had a total of seven turnovers in Houston's two playoff games last season, but they were able to overcome the three against Pittsburgh, as he still threw for 250 yards with a touchdown in the 30-6 win. Houston's defense was stout in the playoff opener, but it didn't have the same fortune against New England.

The Houston QB set the bar high in his first playoff game in the 2023 season. Stroud threw for 274 yards and tied a playoff record for touchdowns (three) by a rookie in the 45-14 win against the Cleveland Browns, and his three total playoff wins is tied for fourth most since he entered the league.

Ryans has said he's pleased with Stroud's offseason grind, with him coming off a season in which he threw for 3,041 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

"To see the manner in which [Stroud] has attacked the offseason, he's working hard," Ryans said. "He's throwing every day. He's been dialed in. So, I'm excited to see how this continues to transition to him having a really great year for us. So, I'm excited to see what comes from the work that he's putting in. It's only going to be better. The mindset is right. Physically, he's in a really good space. Mentally, in a really good space."

This offseason, the Texans made an attempt to bring more balance to the offense by trading for former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, and they also overhauled their offensive line. They signed guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Braden Smith in free agency after they traded away tackle Tytus Howard to the Browns while retaining key offensive guard Ed Ingram.

Personnel changes weren't the only modifications to help Stroud. Ryans replaced former quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson with Jerry Schuplinski, who was the senior offensive assistant last year.

C.J. Stroud takes in an L.A. Clippers game this offseason. Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

"For me, sometimes a change of scenery is good," Ryans said. "Sometimes, a change of voice is good. For me, it's, 'How can we help C.J. the best?' Maybe it's a change of voice? Who's leading that room? Who's really giving him that information? Who's coaching him up? Can that move the needle a little bit more?"

Heading into Year 4 of his rookie deal marks the first time that Stroud has been eligible for a contract extension. But Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have declined to get into specifics when asked about potentially extending him.

But owner Cal McNair has made it clear that he wants Stroud and fellow 2023 first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. in Houston.

"We'll let DeMeco and Nick make the football decisions there, but they're exciting, really good young players," McNair said. "We'll hope to have them around for a long, long time."