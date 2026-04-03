NFL offseason 2026: OTA, minicamp dates for all 32 teams

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The NFL has announced dates for offseason workout programs for the 2026 league year.

Offseason programs are conducted in three phases: Phase 1 for meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation, Phase 2 for individual and group drills, and Phase 3 for organized team practice activity -- commonly referred to as OTAs.

Contact is not permitted in Phases 2 and 3, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs.

Voluntary veteran minicamps can be held by teams with new coaches -- this year, 10 teams will hold one before the 2026 NFL draft (April 23-25; ESPN, ABC and ESPN App).

The NFL has not yet announced dates for rookie minicamps following the draft.

Here are the dates for offseason workout programs for all 32 teams:

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 6

Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: June 1-3, June 9-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: May 4

OTA offseason workouts: June 2-4, June 8-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-16, June 18

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-17

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 1-3

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

OTA offseason workouts: May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 1-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 6-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 2-4, June 8-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-16

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory minicamp: June 2-4

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-18

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, June 1, June 3-4, June 8, June 10-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-21, May 27-29, June 1-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 2o

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-10

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

OTA offseason workouts: May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 8-9, June 11-12

Mandatory minicamp: June 2-4

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1, June 3-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-10

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26, May 28-29, June 1, June 3-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 2-4, June 9-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11-12

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17

First day: April 20

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18