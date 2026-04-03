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          NFL offseason 2026: OTA, minicamp dates for all 32 teams

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          • ESPN staffApr 3, 2026, 06:34 PM

          The NFL has announced dates for offseason workout programs for the 2026 league year.

          Offseason programs are conducted in three phases: Phase 1 for meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation, Phase 2 for individual and group drills, and Phase 3 for organized team practice activity -- commonly referred to as OTAs.

          Contact is not permitted in Phases 2 and 3, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs.

          Voluntary veteran minicamps can be held by teams with new coaches -- this year, 10 teams will hold one before the 2026 NFL draft (April 23-25; ESPN, ABC and ESPN App).

          The NFL has not yet announced dates for rookie minicamps following the draft.

          Here are the dates for offseason workout programs for all 32 teams:

          Arizona Cardinals

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10

          Atlanta Falcons

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Baltimore Ravens

          First day: April 6

          Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Buffalo Bills

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Carolina Panthers

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Chicago Bears

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Cincinnati Bengals

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: June 1-3, June 9-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Cleveland Browns

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Dallas Cowboys

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Denver Broncos

          First day: May 4

          OTA offseason workouts: June 2-4, June 8-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Detroit Lions

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17

          Green Bay Packers

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-16, June 18

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Houston Texans

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Indianapolis Colts

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-17

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Kansas City Chiefs

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 1-3

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Las Vegas Raiders

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 1-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 6-11

          Los Angeles Chargers

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 2-4, June 8-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Los Angeles Rams

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 15-16

          Miami Dolphins

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 2-4

          Minnesota Vikings

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-18

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          New England Patriots

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

          New Orleans Saints

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, June 1, June 3-4, June 8, June 10-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17

          New York Giants

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 19-21, May 27-29, June 1-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10

          New York Jets

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Philadelphia Eagles

          First day: April 2o

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-10

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 8-9, June 11-12

          Mandatory minicamp: June 2-4

          San Francisco 49ers

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1, June 3-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-10

          Seattle Seahawks

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26, May 28-29, June 1, June 3-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 2-4, June 9-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Tennessee Titans

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11-12

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17

          Washington Commanders

          First day: April 20

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18