NFL offseason 2026: OTA, minicamp dates for all 32 teams

The NFL has announced dates for offseason workout programs for the 2026 league year.
Offseason programs are conducted in three phases: Phase 1 for meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation, Phase 2 for individual and group drills, and Phase 3 for organized team practice activity -- commonly referred to as OTAs.
Contact is not permitted in Phases 2 and 3, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs.
Voluntary veteran minicamps can be held by teams with new coaches -- this year, 10 teams will hold one before the 2026 NFL draft (April 23-25; ESPN, ABC and ESPN App).
The NFL has not yet announced dates for rookie minicamps following the draft.
Here are the dates for offseason workout programs for all 32 teams:
Arizona Cardinals
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4
Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10
Atlanta Falcons
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Baltimore Ravens
First day: April 6
Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22
OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Buffalo Bills
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22
OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Carolina Panthers
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Chicago Bears
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Cincinnati Bengals
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: June 1-3, June 9-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Cleveland Browns
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Dallas Cowboys
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Denver Broncos
First day: May 4
OTA offseason workouts: June 2-4, June 8-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Detroit Lions
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17
Green Bay Packers
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-16, June 18
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Houston Texans
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Indianapolis Colts
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Jacksonville Jaguars
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-17
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Kansas City Chiefs
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 1-3
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Las Vegas Raiders
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22
OTA offseason workouts: May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 1-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 6-11
Los Angeles Chargers
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 2-4, June 8-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Los Angeles Rams
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11
Mandatory minicamp: June 15-16
Miami Dolphins
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11
Mandatory minicamp: June 2-4
Minnesota Vikings
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-18
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
New England Patriots
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11
Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17
New Orleans Saints
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, June 1, June 3-4, June 8, June 10-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17
New York Giants
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 19-21, May 27-29, June 1-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10
New York Jets
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Philadelphia Eagles
First day: April 2o
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-10
Pittsburgh Steelers
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 20-22
OTA offseason workouts: May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 8-9, June 11-12
Mandatory minicamp: June 2-4
San Francisco 49ers
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 1, June 3-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-10
Seattle Seahawks
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26, May 28-29, June 1, June 3-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 26-28, June 2-4, June 9-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Tennessee Titans
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11-12
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-17
Washington Commanders
First day: April 20
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18