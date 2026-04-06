Lamar Jackson reports for start of Ravens' offseason workouts

Damien Woody reacts to Lamar Jackson showing up for the Ravens' voluntary workouts and what it means to the team. (0:31)

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Lamar Jackson is getting off on the right foot with new coach Jesse Minter as he reported for the start of the Baltimore Ravens' offseason workout program Monday.

The team posted video of Jackson arriving to the team's facilities Monday morning along with video of the star quarterback working out with his teammates.

QB1 setting the tone‼️ pic.twitter.com/LQ47SBQ2Gy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 6, 2026

Minter said last week at the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix that he was unsure what Jackson's level of participation would be in the program, attendance for which is voluntary.

Monday began Phase 1 of the program for the Ravens, with activities in the next two weeks limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Asked last week if he would characterize Jackson's availability for the voluntary workouts as up in the air, Minter replied, "I think he's excited about opportunities in the offseason program. And again, we'll see on April 6th. We'll see who all walks in the door."

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has maintained a high level of production despite skipping most of the voluntary workouts in his eight-year NFL career. Last spring, he didn't attend eight of the nine on-field practices before mandatory minicamp.

The Ravens won't begin on-field practices until May.

Jackson, 29, has been among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He is currently tied for the best career passer rating (102.2) and has produced the most rushing yards ever by a quarterback (6,522).

But Jackson is coming off a year in which he recorded his first losing season as a starter (6-7) and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.