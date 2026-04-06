Giants DT Dexter Lawrence requests trade, sources say

Damien Woody says he was caught by surprise by Dexter Lawrence II's trade request to the Giants. (0:50)

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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has requested a trade, and he will not be participating in the team's offseason workout program that begins Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.

Lawrence and the Giants have been through two offseasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the team over the past three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources.

Lawrence has two years remaining on his deal and is scheduled to make $20 million this upcoming season.

Initially there had been optimism that, with changes in the organization, discussions could move forward. But now that they haven't, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh will open his team's offseason program this week without one of his best players.

"How important is he? Really important," Harbaugh said about Lawrence in February. "He's super, super important. He's a cornerstone football player -- not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone. He's right in the middle. He's a very big stone, and he's a very active, athletic one."

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked last week at the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix about the possibility of adjusting Lawrence's contract.

"Yeah, again, we have a lot of those conversations as we continue to build or, to your point, open up money," he said. "Like, where can we do it? Could we do an extension with other players? What does that look like? So we're always having those conversations, not only with Dexter but on other players. And that's part of our mapping out the offseason and planning."

Lawrence has been selected to three Pro Bowls and picked as a second-team All-Pro twice since the Giants drafted him No. 17 in 2019. But 2025 was a down year, as he was limited to just half a sack, eight quarterback hits and a pass rush win rate of 8.3% for a 4-13 team.

Lawrence, 28, has 30.5 career sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.