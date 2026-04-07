Kyle Pitts signing franchise tag, reports to Falcons' workouts

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Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is signing his franchise tender, according to NFL Network, and reported for the beginning of the Atlanta Falcons' offseason workout program Tuesday.

Pitts is guaranteed $15.05 million for the 2026 season if he plays on the tender. However, he and the Falcons still have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract.

The Falcons posted a photo on social media of Pitts reporting to the team facility Tuesday morning. The Falcons, who hired Kevin Stefanski as their new coach this offseason, were among the 10 teams that hired new coaches that will start their programs this week.

The Falcons begin Phase 1 of the program Tuesday, with activities in the next two weeks limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Pitts finished second among tight ends in receptions (88) and receiving yards (928) last season, trailing behind only Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals. Pitts added a career-high five touchdown catches. He was voted as AP second-team All-Pro.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi contributed to this report.