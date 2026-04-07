2026 NFL draft: Latest Dallas Cowboys updates, intel, buzz

The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Dallas Cowboys are set to pick 12th and 20th in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Cowboys have eight total picks: Nos. 12, 20, 92, 112, 152, 177, 180 and 218. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Dallas front office and coaching staff?

Cowboys reporter Todd Archer has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

See more on the NFL draft

Latest mock drafts | Prospect rankings

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey runs the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL scouting combine. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys talk edge rushers

Tuesday, April 7: The Cowboys opened up their draft meetings on Monday with the scouts, coaches, owner and general manager Jerry Jones, co-owner Stephen Jones, vice president of player personnel Will McClay and coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The first position discussed was edge players. Maybe this means nothing, maybe it means a little, but it seems fitting for a team in need of pass-rush help.

The Cowboys made a trade last month for Rashan Gary and have Donovan Ezeiruaku, last year's second-round pick, but they need more. Ezeiruaku will be limited in the offseason because of hip surgery, although Schottenheimer said he expects him to be 100% for training camp.

The Cowboys have had meetings with Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese. They were also at Miami's pro day with Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.