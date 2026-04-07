Sources: Fernando Mendoza not planning to attend NFL draft

Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee and reports on why Fernando Mendoza won't be attending the NFL draft in Pittsburgh. (1:09)

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Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, has informed the league that he is not planning to attend the draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mendoza wants to share the draft experience with his family in Miami, sources told Schefter.

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Mendoza first overall after the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback led Indiana to the College Football Playoff championship last season.

A source told Schefter last week that Mendoza was scheduled to visit the Raiders in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Mendoza would be the latest top pick to not attend the draft in person. Travon Walker (2022), Trevor Lawrence (2021), Baker Mayfield (2018) and Myles Garrett (2017) also opted to spend draft night with their families at alternate locations.

This year's draft will be held in Pittsburgh, with the first round on April 23.